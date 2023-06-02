Forrest "Sonny" Shea

May 11, 1942 - May 17, 2023

Forrest "Sonny" Shea, 81, of Seattle, Washington, passed away peacefully on May 17, 2023. He was born on May 11, 1942 in Butte, Montana to the late Jean Badten Shea and Horace Shea. He grew up in Butte and graduated from Boy's Central High School. He attended Carroll College and joined the Air Force in 1963 and served for four years, during which he met his beloved wife Patricia in England. They married in 1965 and moved to Montana, where they raised their two sons, David and Michael.

He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Shea in 2010.

He is survived by his two sons: David (Sharon) Shea and Michael (Jessica) Shea, both of Seattle; his five grandchildren: Sidney, Cameron, Colin, Jacob, and Bryant; his four sisters and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held on July 22, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Butte, Montana.