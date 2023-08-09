Florence Anna "Flossie" (Corcoran) Thomas

October 15, 1929 - August 2, 2023

Florence Anna died peacefully on August 2, 2023, at the age of 93, in St. James hospital.

Flossie was born in Torrington, Wyoming on October 15, 1929 to Willam and Rose (Fleck) Miller. At an early age they moved to Stevensville, MT where she lived with her brother George (Sonny) and sister Betty before the family moved to Anaconda, MT.

Flossie attended school in Anaconda. While in high school she met and fell in love with her husband, Robert W. Corcoran. They were blessed with six children: Pat, Clayetta, Rock, Dennis, Janice and Sheila.Our fondest memories were of the camping and fishing trips, loading up in the station wagon and heading out to the drive-in, and our "Sunday outings" as we called them which included a pop and a candy bar treat.

At the age of 15, Floss started working at JC Penney's in a janitorial position. During her 50 year career with JC Penney, she managed every department, eventually becoming manager of the Anaconda store. (Mom always let us have first pick of the clothes we wanted before they were put on display; we thought that was awesome!)

Florence genuinely cared about others as she volunteered her time through the local American Legion, Habitat for Humanity, Avon Grange, Hibernians and Holy Family church. She had a deep belief in her faith and found solace by serving the Lord through helping others and attending mass.

Gramma Flossie loved her children and grandkids, making sure they hadeverything they needed for school, sports and holidays. She loved traveling to watch all the kids' events as they grew up.

After Robert died, Flossie later married Lawrence Thomas. They enjoyed life to the fullest as they traveled the back roads of Montana and a special trip toIreland.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Rose Miller, sister Betty and brother-in-law Dale Filcher, sister-in-law Phyllis Miller, husbands Robert W. Corcoran and Lawrence Thomas, and son Dennis Corcoran.

Our mother is survived by her brother George and her children Pat (Pam), Clayetta (Rich), Rock, Janice (Terry), Sheila (Nick) and daughter in law Linda, along with 10 grandchildren (Keith, Marci, Justin, Myra, Brandon, Michael, Sharlie, Christina, Cara and Ray) and 16 great grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Throughout our mom's life she spoke fondly of her high school friends and their special club called the BBRs. We tried profusely to have her tell us what the initials meant, but we were always told they would never tell; and she never did. We love that!

In memory of Flossie, donations can be sent to the Anaconda Catholic Community (Holy Family Church and St. Peter's Church), 217 W. Pennsylvania Ave., Anaconda, MT 59711.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, August 11, 2023, at Holy Family Catholic Church, 217 W Pennsylvania St., Anaconda, MT 59711. A 1-hour visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. at the church. Following Mass, a luncheon will be held in the Hunthausen Center at the Church.

