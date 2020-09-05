× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Butte's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

July 16, 1937-Sept. 2, 2020

Father Jeremiah T. Sullivan, 83, died at Bee Hive Homes in Helena, Montana, on September 2, 2020. For nearly 57 years he ministered as priest at Carroll College, and often substituted at parishes throughout the Helena Diocese.

Jeremiah Thomas Sullivan was born in Butte, Montana, on July 16, 1937, the son of Jeremiah and Sadie Sullivan. He attended Immaculate Conception Catholic Grade School, Boys’ Central Catholic High School, and Carroll College. His seminary formation was at the Pontifical North American College with theology studies at the Gregorian University in Rome.

Jeremiah T. Sullivan was ordained as a priest for the Diocese of Helena in Rome on December 19, 1962. Father Sullivan returned to the Diocese of Helena in the summer of 1963 and was assigned for the summer at Little Flower Parish in Browning. In the autumn of 1963, he was assigned to the Faculty and remained in that assignment throughout his active priestly ministry. He pursued graduate studies in history at St. Louis University. He was awarded a Fulbright Scholarship, which he employed in Florence, Italy.