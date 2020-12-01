Father Dan Driscoll, 70

Sept. 21, 1950-Nov. 26, 2020

Father Daniel Driscoll, age 70, passed away Nov. 26, 2020, Thanksgiving Day, at Big Sky Living Center. Dan will be sadly missed by his sister, brothers, numerous cousins, nieces and nephews, and his church family.

Dan was born Sept. 21, 1950 in Butte to Jamie and Ellen (Gigi Salvagni) Driscoll, the second of four children. Dan's life held many challenges, starting with being born several months early. This left him with poor vision and partial deafness, which he overcame with an unbelievable memory. Many will remember Dan as the priest who memorized all the gospels and sermons.

He attended St. Lawrence Grade School, Boys Central High School (class of 1968), Carroll College, and St. Thomas Seminary in Kenmore, Washington. Dan was ordained as a Catholic priest at St. Ann's Church, June 18, 1976, “The most important event of all.”

He served in many parishes spending the later years in Anaconda, Whitehall and doing Sunday Mass in Twin Bridges. He loved his parishioners and hosted annual Christmas parties for all.