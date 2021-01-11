Evon Huntsman, 79

May 10, 1941-Jan. 8, 2021

Evon (Evan) Wellesley Huntsman, 79, passed away Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at Barrett Memorial Hospital, surrounded by family, following an illness.

He was born May 10, 1941, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Evon V. and Florence M. Wellesley Huntsman. He was the oldest of five children.

Evan grew up in the Woodville area of Shelley, Idaho, attended school in Shelley, until his family moved to the ranch at Armstead, Montana, on Dec. 24, 1954. He graduated from 8th grade at Armstead School and graduated from Beaverhead County High School in 1959, where he was active in FFA. Following graduation, he attended Ricks College for one quarter before needing to return to the ranch to help with calving. Huntsman Ranch provided the opportunity for Evan to devote his time and talents to become a lifelong rancher, where he was involved in all phases of ranching including cattle, irrigation and business.

On June 22, 1960, he married Jean L. Blake at Blackfoot, Idaho. They made their home on the ranch in Armstead, Montana. When the Clark Canyon Dam was built in 1964, the ranch moved to Dell, Montana.

Evan served many years on the board of directors for Water Users Irrigation and Red Rock Water & Sewer. He worked years to secure the water rights for the ranch.