Evon Huntsman, 79
Evon Huntsman, 79

Evon Huntsman

May 10, 1941-Jan. 8, 2021

Evon (Evan) Wellesley Huntsman, 79, passed away Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at Barrett Memorial Hospital, surrounded by family, following an illness.

He was born May 10, 1941, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Evon V. and Florence M. Wellesley Huntsman. He was the oldest of five children.

Evan grew up in the Woodville area of Shelley, Idaho, attended school in Shelley, until his family moved to the ranch at Armstead, Montana, on Dec. 24, 1954. He graduated from 8th grade at Armstead School and graduated from Beaverhead County High School in 1959, where he was active in FFA. Following graduation, he attended Ricks College for one quarter before needing to return to the ranch to help with calving. Huntsman Ranch provided the opportunity for Evan to devote his time and talents to become a lifelong rancher, where he was involved in all phases of ranching including cattle, irrigation and business.

On June 22, 1960, he married Jean L. Blake at Blackfoot, Idaho. They made their home on the ranch in Armstead, Montana. When the Clark Canyon Dam was built in 1964, the ranch moved to Dell, Montana.

Evan served many years on the board of directors for Water Users Irrigation and Red Rock Water & Sewer. He worked years to secure the water rights for the ranch.

Evan is survived by his wife, Jean Huntsman of Dell; children, Evan Eugene (Beverly) Huntsman of Boise, Idaho; Jan (Refugio) Cervantes of Idaho Falls, Idaho; Scott (Lori) Huntsman of Dell, Montana; and Brett (Michelle) Huntsman of Glasgow, Montana. Siblings, Sandy (Val) Prophet, of Dillon, Montana, and Bill (Bonnie) Huntsman of Dell, Montana; 13 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by one son, Ryan Lewis Huntsman; his parents, Evon (Evan) and Florence Huntsman; his brother, Rex Huntsman; and his sister, Judy Hazelbaker.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Lima School Gymnasium. Funeral service will be broadcast via Zoom.

Join Zoom Meeting https://JHUBlueJays.zoom.us/j/96307532193

Or dial in: 253-215-8782

Meeting ID: 963 0753 2193

Interment will be in the Lima Cemetery in Lima, Montana. A viewing will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m., Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at Brundage Funeral Home in Dillon, Montana. In lieu of flowers, Evan's family suggests donations be made to Barrett Hospital Foundation, Barrett Hospice and Home Health, Lima Ambulance, Lima Swimming Pool or a charity of your choice.

In accordance with COVID guidelines, masks will be required at the viewing and the funeral service.

