Evelyn "Darlene" Vigre

March 23, 1934 - July 25, 2023

BUTTE - Evelyn "Darlene" Vigre, age 89, of Butte, passed away on July 25, 2023, after a brief illness.

Darlene was born on March 23, 1934, to Francis and Dennis Sharbono, in Glendive, Montana. Darlene studied different subjects, but finally chose to be a Diesel Mechanic, forging the way for many women today. The family remains grateful to Safeway for giving her the opportunity.

Darlene was married to Clarence "Vic" Vigre, both were avid sportsman. Darlene was quite accomplished in fishing and hunting and traveled with Vic enjoying their time.

Darlene had a way of making friends easily wherever she went. She will be greatly missed.

Darlene was the youngest of seven siblings. All preceded her in death. Her children: Linda Wetzstein and Roger DeMers, remain.

Family services are being held in Florida. Darlene requested memorials be sent to the Butte Humane Society.