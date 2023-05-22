July 31, 1934 – May 17, 2023

Evelyn Barbara Blaskovich, age 88, passed away May 17, 2023, at Anaconda Community Hospital, surrounded by the love of her family. Evelyn was born in Butte, MT, to Katherine (Katie) Flanick and Jack Antonovich on July 31, 1934. The baby of the family, Evelyn grew up in McQueen, creating memories to last a lifetime with sisters, Ann Fortune, Kay Arko, May Shagina, and Josephine Antonovich; and brothers, Andy, George, John, and Steve – all her immediate family preceded her in death. She attended local schools, including Holy Savior, Butte High School, and Butte Business College. After completing her education, Evelyn worked for American Optical and Safeway as a bookkeeper.

Evelyn met the love of her life, Stephan (Steve) Blaskovich, while dancing at Luigi's, an iconic Butte nightclub. They were married in 1957 at Holy Savior Church in Butte and moved to Anaconda to share 37 years of love until Steve's unexpected death in 1994. She and Steve provided the upmost encouragement and support to afford opportunities to their children they deemed important, especially higher education. Evelyn was a lifetime member of the Croatian Fraternal Union (CFU) and served as an officer in the Anaconda CFU lodge for many years. Her hobbies included reading, cooking traditional dishes like Povitisa, taking a spin in her car, having lunch, and playing bingo at the senior center, keeping an immaculate house and yard, and daily walks throughout Anaconda when she was able. She loved to watch football and college softball. During football season, Evelyn faithfully watched her favorite NFL team which was determined not only by the athletic qualities of the team's quarterback, but, most importantly, their personal attributes. Evelyn was a devout Catholic and attended mass at St. Peter's church for many years. Through great perseverance and determination, she fulfilled a life goal to live independently up until the time of her death. She will be missed for many reasons, but especially for her unconditional love, generosity, and the desire to ensure everyone in her life was well cared for.

Evelyn's biggest joy in this life and greatest achievement was the love for her family. She is survived by her children and their spouses: Steve and Patti Blaskovich of Montana City, MT, and Kathy and Bill McLaughlin of Butte, MT. Evelyn was a much-loved grandmother who provided encouragement, advice, and support to four grandchildren and one great-grandchild: Michael Blaskovich, Colin (Courtney) Blaskovich, Shannon McLaughlin, Kiley Blaskovich, and Harper Blaskovich. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive Evelyn.

In accordance with her wishes, Evelyn has been cremated. Funeral Mass will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Holy Family Catholic Church, 217 W Pennsylvania St. in Anaconda. Rite of Committal will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Anaconda. A coffee and cake reception will follow back at the church in the Hunthausen Center.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to support the recovery of her grandson, Mike Blaskovich, who is battling a serious medical condition in a Denver Hospital. Mike has been in the hospital for 80 days and counting and is working on transitioning to a rehab facility. Donations can be made at gofundme.com. https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-support-mike-blaskovichs-recoveryEvelyn – daughter, sister, wife, daughter-in-law, mom, mother-in-law, grandmother, aunt, and friend. May you always walk in sunshine, and God's around you flow. For the happiness you gave us, no one will ever know. It broke our hearts to lose you, but you did not go alone. A part of us went with you the day God called you home. A million times we needed you, a million times we cried. If love could only have saved you, you would've never died. Until we meet again, may the Lord be with you and may you rest in peace.

