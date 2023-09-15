Evelyn Anne "Ev" Dillon

June 18, 1930 - September 9, 2023

BUTTE - Evelyn Anne "Ev" Dillon passed away peacefully on September 9, 2023, at Copper Ridge Health & Rehab at the age of 93. She was born and raised in Butte, Montana to Joseph "Joe" and Anne Sodja on June 18, 1930, as the eldest of three daughters. Evelyn attended Grant Grade School in Butte, Montana and later graduated from Butte Business College. She then went to work for Westinghouse Electric in Butte. There she met her future love and husband, John Francis Dillon. They married on September 10, 1949, and produced four children; Mary Ann, Joseph "Joe", Kathleen and Alice. Evelyn lived her entire life in Butte, Montana except for a year in Missoula, Montana. Later in life she worked at the Montana Hardware Company of Butte.

Evelyn enjoyed solving crossword puzzles, sewing wedding and bridesmaid's dresses, jigsaw puzzles, and playing cards. Her favorite card game was bridge where she was an avid and constant winning player. In her younger years, she became quite the flyfisherwoman. Many times, she took much pleasure when she could out fish her husband.

In retirement, John and Ev took many road trips to visit family and friends. Every year their group of friends would plan an annual get-together at Lake Havasu City, Arizona to fish, boat, shop and enjoy the warm weather.

Evelyn is preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Anne Sodja, by her husband, John, her sister, Josephine Benson and granddaughter-in-law, Beth Heyne Cleary.

Evelyn is survived by her four children: Mary Ann Cleary of Cambridge, MN; Joseph Dillon of Whitehall, MT; Kathleen Wise (Tom) of Santa Fe, NM; and Alice Luckey of Butte, MT. She is also survived by eleven grandchildren: James "Jim" Cleary, Julie Cleary, Kelli Dillon, Adam Dillon (Daniela), Laura Bellesteros (Mark), Nathan Dillon (Taylor), Aimee Miachkov (Dan), Kenneth O'Donnell, Kristen Rave (Paul), David "DC" Luckey (Shae) and Dylan Luckey. She is survived by seventeen great-grandchildren; many cousins, in-laws, nieces and nephews. She is also survived by one sister, Carol Lampe of Kalispell, MT.

The family wishes to extend a thank you to the nurses and staff of Copper Ridge and the Honeybee Hospice for their compassionate care that Evelyn received during her remaining days.

Friends may call after 10:00 a.m. on October 18, 2023, in St. Ann's Catholic Church. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m.

Memorials in honor of Evelyn may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America (https://alzfdn.org/) or to a charity of your choice.