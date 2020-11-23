Estella Richards, 97

Nov. 4, 1923-Nov. 16, 2020
“It is time for me to leave this life. I have done my best in the race. I have run the full distance, and I have kept the faith." 2 Timothy 4:6-7
Estella Richards died peacefully in her sleep from loneliness and natural causes. She had just celebrated her 97th birthday with some of the residents at Big Sky Senior Living and her son (Ernie) and daughter (Rena) with pandemic restrictions.
Mom was born in Butte, Montana on Nov. 4, 1923 to Rena and John Jones. She had two brothers, Thomas and Leslie Jones, and also grew up with her mother's sister, Mary Barker. I can only imagine the activity in that household knowing the personalities of her siblings. Never having left Butte for more than a few months her heart belonged there. She had so many fascinating memories and was a walking history book of information and stories about the many characters that wove the fabric of Butte.
She married the love of her life Ernest Charles “Chuck” Richards on Oct. 20, 1945. They celebrated 73 years of marriage, almost unheard of this day and age. Because Dad was in the Marines and was waiting to be discharged, they spent their first few months of marriage in San Diego. No longer a prisoner of her body I see them dancing in heaven to one of their favorite tunes New York, New York.
Mom spent her lifetime taking care of her family. Her daughter Rena was born, followed four years later by the birth of her son Ernie. It was important to her to keep a spotless home and to make sure that our clothes were clean, crisp, and ironed. Even though they lived frugally we never went without and there was no question that we were loved. She was a great cook and loved trying new recipes. There was always room at our table for our friends, for those who were alone, and extended family. When grandchildren came along, she adored them and loved spending time with them.
We learned from her what real courage and strength looked like. Even when she was in a great deal of pain, she was there for us offering encouragement when needed and celebrating our successes. While she would try our patience and could be a taskmaster, we knew in our heart that she wanted what was best for us.
A few of our lifetime of memories include enjoying her delicious pasties, her turkey dressing, the wonderful birthday cakes, the sight and smell of her garden flowers (sweet peas, nasturtiums, pansies, petunias, roses, and lilacs) quite a feat in Butte, our beautifully decorated Christmas trees, playing pinochle, and our daily conversations.
We would like to thank her PEO sisters, Chapter AC, who always remembered her with visits, phone calls, and flowers, those folks from the United Methodist church who visited her, gave her communion, and baked cookies, the workers and residents at Big Sky Senior Living who went out of their way to show her kindness and love, and the compassionate care of Senior Solutions Hospice.
Estella is survived by her two children Rena (Wayne) Bucher, Ernest Richards, as well as two grandchildren Timothy Mullette, Julie Mullette and a great-grandson Kyle Mullette. Nieces and nephews include Jim Jones, Mary Anne Jones, Patty Armstrong, and Robert J. Jones and a cousin Paul Edwards.
Honoring her request there will be no service of remembrance. Cremation has taken place and the family will scatter her ashes at a later time. Any memorials can be made to a charity of choice. Express condolences at www.wayrynen-richards.com.
