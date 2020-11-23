Estella Richards, 97

Mom spent her lifetime taking care of her family. Her daughter Rena was born, followed four years later by the birth of her son Ernie. It was important to her to keep a spotless home and to make sure that our clothes were clean, crisp, and ironed. Even though they lived frugally we never went without and there was no question that we were loved. She was a great cook and loved trying new recipes. There was always room at our table for our friends, for those who were alone, and extended family. When grandchildren came along, she adored them and loved spending time with them.

We learned from her what real courage and strength looked like. Even when she was in a great deal of pain, she was there for us offering encouragement when needed and celebrating our successes. While she would try our patience and could be a taskmaster, we knew in our heart that she wanted what was best for us.

A few of our lifetime of memories include enjoying her delicious pasties, her turkey dressing, the wonderful birthday cakes, the sight and smell of her garden flowers (sweet peas, nasturtiums, pansies, petunias, roses, and lilacs) quite a feat in Butte, our beautifully decorated Christmas trees, playing pinochle, and our daily conversations.