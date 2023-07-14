Ervin Hedegaard

March 21, 1937 - July 9, 2023

WHITEHALL - Ervin Hedegaard passed away on July 9, 2023 at his home in Whitehall. He was born in Twin Bridges on March 21, 1937, the son of Nicolie (Nick) Hedegaard and Ada Wolfe.

Erv graduated from Twin Bridges High School and had five older siblings: Melvin Nyhart, Gladys (Nyhart) Davenport, Louise (Edwards) Mantha, Donald Hedegaard, and Shirley (Nyhart) Hall. Erv graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Electrical Engineering in 1960 from Montana State College in Bozeman. He married Judith Faye Mahlum on December 27, 1960 in Big Timber, and raised three children: Donna, Karen and Mike. Erv spent 34 years at Montana Power Company, retiring as the Director of Power Operations in 1999.

Erv was preceded in death by his parents; his step mother, Vina (Nyhart) Hedegaard; three of his siblings; his wife, Judi and his daughter, Karen.

He is survived by his daughter, Donna Hedegaard; son, Mike (Christy) Hedegaard; along with his four grandchildren: Doug O'Reilly, Danielle O'Reilly, Karen Hedegaard, and Sofia Hedegaard, his sisters: Gladys and Shirley; and brother-in-law, Joe Mahlum.

A memorial service will be held at St. Teresa's Catholic Church of Whitehall on Saturday, August 12th at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Rotary of Whitehall, Jefferson Valley Community Foundation, or Lutherans for Life. For a full copy of the Obituary, please visit https://www.kandlmortuaries.com/obituaries/obituary-listings