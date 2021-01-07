Eric Bjorkman, 46

Oct. 24, 1974-Dec. 26, 2020

Eric Todd Bjorkman, 46 years old, of Columbus, Montana, passed peacefully from this earthly life just a minute after midnight on Dec. 26, with his wife of nearly 20 years, Judy Bjorkman, by his side. The cause of death was attributed to multiple organ failure.

Eric was born in Butte, Montana, on Oct. 24, 1974, to Judy Kay Clemo Bjorkman and Gary Lee Bjorkman. He graduated from Butte High in 1993, and Montana Tech with a Bachelor's Degree in General Engineering in 2000. Following graduation from Montana Tech, Eric married his best friend and love of his life, Judy Nielsen, whom he met while working at the Butte Copper Company.

Eric grew up in the outdoors, spending time with his parents, brother, Grandpa Carl Bjorkman, Boy Scout Troop, and childhood friends hiking, camping, jeeping, fishing and target shooting. While attending Tech, Eric developed an interest in prospecting for smoky quartz crystals, as well as various minerals and fossils, a pastime he shared with his wife, Judy.