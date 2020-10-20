Sept. 1, 1924-Oct. 16, 2020

Emmett Mitchell, 96, passed away from COVID-19 on Oct. 16, 2020.

He was born Sept. 1, 1924 to Clyde and Nellie Mitchell in McArthur, Ohio, and was the last survivor of his eight brothers and sisters. He started working at a young age and entered the Army when he was 18 and served in World War II. While serving he became a prisoner of war. He received multiple medals and awards and was discharged with honor. He was a lifelong proud member of the American Legion.

After his military service he worked many jobs, including in the Butte mines, driving the city bus, and as a contractor. He married Helen Marie Malensek in 1943, and from that union came two daughters, Helen Marie and Mary Ann. His life in Montana included hunting for the biggest elk, catching the biggest fish, and playing poker (looking for that royal flush!). He had a kindness for animals and had many pets throughout his life.

Helen preceded him in death in 1966. He then returned to Ohio and started multiple construction businesses. He married Marge Mitchell and she preceded him in death. His last three years were spent in Butte at Big Sky Senior Living, where he formed many friendships.