Sept. 1, 1924-Oct. 16, 2020
Emmett Mitchell, 96, passed away from COVID-19 on Oct. 16, 2020.
He was born Sept. 1, 1924 to Clyde and Nellie Mitchell in McArthur, Ohio, and was the last survivor of his eight brothers and sisters. He started working at a young age and entered the Army when he was 18 and served in World War II. While serving he became a prisoner of war. He received multiple medals and awards and was discharged with honor. He was a lifelong proud member of the American Legion.
After his military service he worked many jobs, including in the Butte mines, driving the city bus, and as a contractor. He married Helen Marie Malensek in 1943, and from that union came two daughters, Helen Marie and Mary Ann. His life in Montana included hunting for the biggest elk, catching the biggest fish, and playing poker (looking for that royal flush!). He had a kindness for animals and had many pets throughout his life.
Helen preceded him in death in 1966. He then returned to Ohio and started multiple construction businesses. He married Marge Mitchell and she preceded him in death. His last three years were spent in Butte at Big Sky Senior Living, where he formed many friendships.
This past September, he was determined to leave Butte to return to McArthur, Ohio. During this time, he contracted COVID-19 and was hospitalized in Jackson, Ohio for 10 days before passing.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Helen; second wife, Marge; his parents; eight brothers and sisters; and his great-granddaughters, Rebecca Ann Putnam and Berkley Shea Ann Booth.
He is survived by his daughters, Helen McEwen and Mick Bury, and Mary Ann and Dan Shea, and grandchildren, Lori Putnam, Jody and Darci McEwen, Heather (Rob) Carlson, Shawn Zahn, and Amanda (Todd) Booth.
Other survivors include great-grandchildren, Erna (JP) Gallagher, Kyara Kuizenga, Tony, Brady, and Rebbecca McEwen, Kambrea West, Kaden and Kassidy Carlson, and Brenner and Branley Booth, and great-great-grandchildren, Cohwen, Camden, and Sophia Houchin, and Nevaeh and Stella McEwen.
He had a large family in Butte and numerous nieces and nephews in Ohio and Indiana. Special thanks to his niece, Jeanie Haddix. Also, thank you to the staff on the COVID floor at Holzer Medical Center in Jackson, Ohio and to Caring Comfort Heart & Hands, all of whom treated him with respect and dignity until his passing. Thank you to Garrett Cardaras Funeral Home for arranging his final services.
The graveside burial date and time will be announced at a later date.
