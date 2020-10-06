Emily Kathleen Rice, 16

March 17, 2004-Sept. 29, 2020
Emily Kathleen Rice’s beautiful, kind, loving smile and voice left our world tragically on September 29, 2020. Emily was born March 17, 2004, to Jason Rice and Michelle Munson. Emily was passionate about baking, winning Best of Show for her chocolate chip cookies at the county fair. Emily loved choir, she had a beautiful voice that everyone loved to hear, and she loved her animals as people: Nemo, Tippy, Zeppelin. She was very smart and wise beyond her years. Emily enjoyed going camping, on 4-wheeler rides, adventures and hanging out with her family and friends. She loved being an aunty. Emily will be remembered by her family and friends for her smile, kind loving spirit and the way she lit up a room. We love you Emily. We will miss you sorely to the moon and back. Thank you for the love and joy you brought into our lives. Your light will forever shine brightly in our hearts. Soar with the dragonflies, beautiful young girl. Rest peacefully in the Lord's purest love.
Emily is survived by her father, Jason Rice; mother, Michelle; and stepfather, Dave Marston; her sisters, Micaela and Breanna Murphy-Lewis (Lucas, Skylynne and A.J); and her brothers, Mason and David Marston. Maternal grandparents, Lisa Davis (Lenny Clyde); great-grandmother, Beverly Prim. Her aunt, Shannon; uncle, Joe; and cousin, Cain; uncle, Tiger; and Amanda Munson; cousins, Oakley, Margo, Joshua, Jade, Leland, Brooke, Zane, Zoe, Ryker. Paternal great-grandmother, Wenonah Jones; grandmother, Carol Rice; uncle, Tom Rice; aunt, Dana Rice; aunt, Bobbie (Aubrey Smith); cousins, Justin and Megan Smith and Aubreigh Stone. Also, special friends December Sheets and Cora Maerz.
She was preceded in death by great-grandfather, Robert Jones; grandfather, Tom Rice; great-grandfather and great-grandmother, Clinton and Lillian Rice; grandfather, Michael Munson; great-grandmother, Lois Munson; cousin, Christian Crowe; and great-uncle, Les Crowe
Services will be held at the Washoe Theater on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 1 p.m. There will be one hour of visitation prior to the service at the theater. *MASKS ARE MANDATORY*
Longfellow Finnegan Riddle Funeral & Cremation Service is entrusted with Emily’s funeral arrangements. You may pay your condolences at www.longfellowfinneganriddle.com.
