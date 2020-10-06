Emily Kathleen Rice, 16

March 17, 2004-Sept. 29, 2020

Emily Kathleen Rice’s beautiful, kind, loving smile and voice left our world tragically on September 29, 2020. Emily was born March 17, 2004, to Jason Rice and Michelle Munson. Emily was passionate about baking, winning Best of Show for her chocolate chip cookies at the county fair. Emily loved choir, she had a beautiful voice that everyone loved to hear, and she loved her animals as people: Nemo, Tippy, Zeppelin. She was very smart and wise beyond her years. Emily enjoyed going camping, on 4-wheeler rides, adventures and hanging out with her family and friends. She loved being an aunty. Emily will be remembered by her family and friends for her smile, kind loving spirit and the way she lit up a room. We love you Emily. We will miss you sorely to the moon and back. Thank you for the love and joy you brought into our lives. Your light will forever shine brightly in our hearts. Soar with the dragonflies, beautiful young girl. Rest peacefully in the Lord's purest love.