Elsie Caroline (Periman) Phillips

April 28, 1931 - June 20, 2023

Our beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother passed away peacefully at the Deer Lodge Medical Center in Deer Lodge, Montana, on June 20, 2023.

Elsie Caroline (Periman) Phillips was born on April 28, 1931, in Deer Lodge, Montana to Ralph and Montana (Girard) Periman. Elsie attended grade school at St. Mary's Academy in Deer Lodge and graduated from Powell County High School in 1949.

Elsie married Fred Phillips on September 30, 1951. The couple resided in Deer Lodge where they built their home and raised their three children. Elsie was a stay-at-home Mom until her children were in grade school and was then employed by the Powell County Clerk and Recorder's Office, retiring as the Deputy Clerk and Recorder. Upon retirement, Elsie spent countless hours in her yard and flower gardens. She received recognition for the most beautiful yard and flowers in Deer Lodge during the Tri County Fair contest. She loved decorating her house and yard for all the holidays and seasons.

Elsie loved to bake (especially Christmas cookies). She and Fred were well known for the many weddings and special occasion cakes they professionally baked and decorated. She loved a good game of pinochle and enjoyed her bunco group. She enjoyed watching her children and grandchildren in their activities. She loved to throw a few quarters into the machines at Lucky Lil's and made many friends there.

Elsie was a lifelong member of the Immaculate Conception Church in Deer Lodge. She assisted with laundering the church linens, was a secretary for the CCD program, and worked countless hours assisting with church luncheons and banquets.

Elsie was preceded in death by her husband Fred in 1991. She was also preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Montana Periman, her in-laws Wayne and Freda Phillips, brother Donald Periman, son-in-law Pat Mclaughlin, and grandson Matthew Phillips. She is survived by her three children, Ralph (Butch) Phillips and his wife Karen, Shirley Mclaughlin, and Teresa Schulz and her husband Bill. She is also survived by her precious four grandchildren Sarah Maddock and her husband Bradly, David Phillips, and his wife Dawn, Jherianne Fluke and her husband Keegan, and Nicole Dirks and her husband Josh, along with her nine great-grandchildren Thea, Elsie, and Otto Dirks, Will and Wesley Maddock, Henry and Raelynn Fluke, and Michael and Samuel Phillips. Also surviving is her sister-in-law, Rose Periman.

The family would like to thank all the staff at the Deer Lodge Medical Center who cared for Elsie during her brief stay. Also, to the staff of Renaissance Assisted Living for their loving care and assistance of the last 2 years.

A vigil and rosary service will be held on Monday, June 26, 2023 at 6 p.m. at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 605 Clark St., Deer Lodge, MT. Funeral Mass for Elsie will begin at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Following Mass, a graveside service will be held at Hillcrest Cemetery, W. Milwaukee Ave., Deer Lodge, MT. Immediately following the graveside service, a funeral luncheon will be held at St. Mary's Center, 613 St. Mary's St., Deer Lodge, MT.

Memorials can be made to the charity of choice.

