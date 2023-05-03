July 8, 1929—December 12, 2022

Heaven gained a beautiful soul and our loving mother, Elizabeth Nulty Carroll on December 12, 2022. She will journey back home to her beloved Butte where we will hold a celebration of her life on Saturday, May 20, 2023. This will bring Mom full circle; she and Dad would have celebrated their 73rd wedding anniversary on this date- they were married at St. Patrick’s.

Elizabeth started her life in Butte on July 8, 1929, the third daughter of Peter and Margaret Nulty, three more daughters as well as two sons followed. Elizabeth went to grade school at St. Patrick and then to Girls Central High school, after graduation she went onto nursing school at Carroll College.

She married the love of her life- Christopher Carroll and they raised their family of seven children in Butte. Both Mom and Dad were involved in the community and church on many levels.

After staying home to raise her children, Elizabeth worked for Meals on Wheels to deliver food to those who were not able to get out. She volunteered to make pasties for the”Lady of the Rockies”, as well as making and delivering sandwiches to children over the summer months. She was very active with Legion of Mary at St. John’s; she enjoyed giving back to her community.

She was extremely proud to be a Butte girl and shared her love of Butte with many. She embraced her Celtic heritage and shared her love of everything Irish with her children. Elizabeth was a member of the Hibernians, along with her sister, Theresa, she loved the connection to her Irish ancestry, learning to dance; being involved with her Irish sisters brought her great joy.

We learned much from our Mom, faith, kindness and to enjoy life. She will be remembered by all who knew her by her beautiful smile and her generosity.

Elizabeth is survived by her children: Mickey and Mike Boysza, Butte MT, Christie and Dan Gulley, Floyds Knob, IN, Susan and Mike Reed, Butte, MT, Sheila and Nolan Wanner, Helena, MT, Lisa and Mike Bennett, Bismarck, ND, Kevin & Deanna Carroll, McMinnvile, OR and Brian Carroll, Dickinson, ND; grandchildren: Michelle, Carrie and Mike Boysza, Shannon Swisher, Heather Gregory, Corey Gulley, Krestin Sharp, Breanne Phillips, Tasha Deardorff, Shane and Scott Wanner, Erica, Brady Carroll, Rachel Carroll and Fiona Lane; 23 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Christopher; her parents; sisters: Rita, Mary and Theresa and her granddaughter, Erin Gulley Miller.

Funeral mass will be celebrated Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. in St. Patrick Catholic Church. Interment of ashes with Rite of Committal will be in Mountain View Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to the: Alzheimer’s Association, Montana Chapter 3010 11th Ave. N, Billings, MT 59101.

Express condolences at www.wayrynen-richards.com.