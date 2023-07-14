Elizabeth (Liz) Zaluski

Elizabeth (Liz) Zaluski, passed away on July 11, 2023, at the age of 81 after a brief illness. She was welcomed into the next world surrounded by her close family at her home in Butte, Montana. Elizabeth lived half her life in Poland, where she graduated from the University of Warsaw with a Master's in Psychology. She immigrated to the United States with her husband and two teenage sons in 1982 to seek a better life for her family.

She made a career as a Clinical Therapist, LCPC, helping many patients at Warm Springs State Psychiatric Hospital, Montana Chemical Dependency Center, and then in private practice at the Marriage and Family Therapy Center. She was a private person who enjoyed family, pets, and sunshine, but she made a lasting impact on countless others through her lifelong commitment to those who struggled with mental health and substance abuse issues.

Elizabeth's great motherhood, love, and values will impact our family forever. She is survived by her husband, Marek; sons: Michal and Martin, and their spouses Dorothy and Heather; grandchildren: Maia, Evan, and Ren; her brother, Pawel Broszkowski and his wife, Iza.

Consistent with Elizabeth's wishes, her body has been cremated. The funeral service and Celebration of Elizabeth's Life will take place in Butte later this year. The date will be shared in Montana Standard obituary section within the next few weeks.

To honor Elizabeth's commitment to abandoned pets, Albert's Angel Fund at Chelsea Bailey Animal Shelter in Butte will accept donations made in the name of Elizabeth to support its animal adaptation program, so that abandoned animals can have healthy and happy lives. (Albert's Angel Fund, 699 Centennial Ave., Butte, MT 59701).

Condolences to the family may be placed at duggandolanmortuary.com

Please pray for Elizabeth's beautiful soul.