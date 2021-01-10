Eleanor Rose (Fuzzy) Bartholomew, 84

Sept. 13, 1936-Jan. 3, 2021

Eleanor Rose (Fuzzy) Bartholomew passed away Jan. 3, 2021, in Butte. She was born on Sept. 13, 1936, in Victoria, Texas, the daughter of Wilburn and Emma Wilks.

She met the love of her life, Jack C. Bartholomew Sr., while he was in the Air Force. They married in Victoria on Aug. 21, 1955, and then moved to Balentine, Montana.

In 1963, they moved to the Marshall Islands, where they lived for 13 years. In 1976, they made Butte their home. Eleanor worked at Westinghouse than at the Montana Power, where she retired in 2000.

Mom was very active in Boy Scouts, CCD, Red Hatters, calling bingo at Copper Ridge, and the Montana Power luncheons. Besides her Corgi buddy, she enjoyed fishing, camping, tennis, planting in her beautiful flower garden, traveling and cheering on the Dallas Cowboys.

Eleanor was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Sr.; son, Jack Jr.; and brother, Frederick Wilks.

She is survived by her daughter, Tami (Mike) Cummings; grandchildren, Bryan (Regan) Bartholomew (Karisma and Samantha), Amber (JC) Frankovich (Joselyn, Kadence and Trinity), Mary (Tim) Antonovich (Aria, Ava and Autumn), Amy (Tim) Schrapps (Gavyn), Kevin Cummings; and by numerous nieces and nephews.