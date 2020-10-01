Elaine Cloninger, 89

Dec. 16, 1930-Sept. 27, 2020

Elaine Cloninger of Butte, MT, 89 years old, passed away in Phoenix, Arizona, from complications from Alzheimer’s on September 27, 2020. She was born in Klein, MT, to George and Mary Jackovich on December 16, 1930. Elaine married Everett Cloninger on December 24, 1949, and were married for 53 years.

Elaine was an avid bowler and loved to golf. She was a member of the women’s golf league at Highland Golf Course.

Elaine was preceded in death by her husband, Everett; sister and brother-in-law, Adeline and Ed Morrow of Helena; and her brother, Walter Jackovich of Butte; and numerous brothers and sisters-in-law.

Elaine has three children; son, Dan, and daughter-in-law, Jaene Cloninger, of Nevada; daughters and son-in-law, Carolyn Harwood, Vicki and Monte Sever of Arizona; grandchildren, Nichole and Ivan Smith, Jamie and TJ Lazzari, RaeLynn and Kenny Nielsen, Shane Cloninger and Brandi Cotner; great-grandchildren, Darieus Smith, Savanna McNeillis, Sophie Lazzari, Matthew and Hannah Cotner; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Elaine’s remains have been cremated in Arizona and will be returned to Butte and placed next to her husband, Everett, at a future date.

Memorials can be sent to Americare Hospice Foundation, 1212 N. Spencer St., Suite 2, Mesa, AZ 85203.