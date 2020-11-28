Einar Brosten, 90

Aug. 6, 1930-Nov. 20, 2020

Einar Brosten, of Helena, MT, passed away peacefully, Friday evening, Nov. 20, 2020, at the age of 90, with his wife of nearly 67 years at his side.

Einar was born Aug. 6, 1930, in Sidney, Montana. He was the youngest of nine children, born to Norwegian immigrants, Hallgjerd and Arne Brosten. After Einar's father died suddenly in 1931, his family relocated to a farm in the Lower Flathead Valley. Following graduation from Flathead High School in Kalispell, Einar enlisted in the US Air Force and served his country as a staff sergeant. He married Betty Lou Erickson, of Bowman, North Dakota, on Jan. 17, 1954. He was honorably discharged from the Air Force and enrolled at Montana State University in Bozeman. He earned a bachelor's degree (in Agricultural Education ‘58) and later a master's degree (Public Administration).

He began his lifelong career in education teaching Vocational Agricultural classes in Belfry and Hardin high schools. In 1965, Einar and his family moved to Helena when he accepted a position teaching post secondary Agricultural Mechanics at what is now known as Helena College. He served there until he retired in 1988 as the Assistant Director.