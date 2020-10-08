Eileene Cecelia Armstrong, 85

Sept. 18, 1935-Oct. 5, 2020

She returned to Montana and married Edwin Stanley Armstrong on June 29, 1963. They settled in Cardwell, began a family, and later moved to Dillon in 1968. Eileene continued educating generations of southwest Montanans in the Butte, Whitehall, Dillon and Melrose school systems, until retiring at the age of 65. Over a span of 45 years, including a 12-year period during which she substitute taught in Dillon, she was in the classroom for over 35 years. During this time she returned to school as a student and received her Bachelors of Education degree from Western Montana College. During her teaching years she developed deep friendships with numerous educators, including Marlene Savage, Tia Kober, Jackie Erfle, Marcy Busch, and numerous others. She loved children of all ages, but had a special place for the younger ones and children with difficult backgrounds.