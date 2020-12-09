Effie Janiece (Eddington) Cline, 87

Oct. 31, 1933–Dec. 7, 2020

Effie Janiece Cline, our beloved mother, grandmother and sister passed away on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, in the early morning hours. Janiece was born Oct. 31, 1933, to Donald Hall Eddington and Elsie Arvilla (Byron) Eddington, in Driggs, Idaho. She was the fourth child of 10, born to Donald and Elsie. The family moved to Anaconda, Montana, in 1938, where she attended grade school and high school and met the love of her life and eternal mate, Donald Lee Cline. They were married on Sept. 6, 1952, and spent their married life in Anaconda, Montana. They welcomed five children into the world, Debbie, Rick, Curt, Bob, and Diane. Janiece was blessed with 15 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren.

Janiece was a great cook and loved to bake. She worked as a cook at Warm Springs State Hospital, owned a catering business and made many beautiful wedding and birthday cakes for friends and family. She also was a baker at St. Peters Hospital in Helena, Montana. Janiece enjoyed all crafts from knitting, crocheting, ceramics, sewing, quilting, wood working and gardening, but her favorite thing to do was be with her family, whether during the holidays or summers spent at their cabin at Georgetown Lake, or family camping trips.