Effie Janiece (Eddington) Cline, 87

Oct. 31, 1933–Dec. 7, 2020
Effie Janiece Cline, our beloved mother, grandmother and sister passed away on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, in the early morning hours. Janiece was born Oct. 31, 1933, to Donald Hall Eddington and Elsie Arvilla (Byron) Eddington, in Driggs, Idaho. She was the fourth child of 10, born to Donald and Elsie. The family moved to Anaconda, Montana, in 1938, where she attended grade school and high school and met the love of her life and eternal mate, Donald Lee Cline. They were married on Sept. 6, 1952, and spent their married life in Anaconda, Montana. They welcomed five children into the world, Debbie, Rick, Curt, Bob, and Diane. Janiece was blessed with 15 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren.
Janiece was a great cook and loved to bake. She worked as a cook at Warm Springs State Hospital, owned a catering business and made many beautiful wedding and birthday cakes for friends and family. She also was a baker at St. Peters Hospital in Helena, Montana. Janiece enjoyed all crafts from knitting, crocheting, ceramics, sewing, quilting, wood working and gardening, but her favorite thing to do was be with her family, whether during the holidays or summers spent at their cabin at Georgetown Lake, or family camping trips.
Janiece was a life-long active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and held several church positions both in Anaconda and Helena, where she made many life-long friendships. She was a member of the Pom-Pom Moms Dance and Exercise Team. She was a Senior Companion volunteer in Helena.
She is survived by her five children, Debbie (Bill) Holmlund, Rick (Tammy) Cline, Curt (Twylah) Cline, Robert (Ann) Cline and Diane (Mark) Chatriand; as well as her brothers, Byron (Bev) Eddington, Jerry Eddington; and sisters, Sharon Robinson and RaeAnn (Pat) LaFord; plus her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Don and Elsie Eddington; husband, Don Cline; mother and father-in-law, John and Ethel Cline; three sisters, Pauline Connolly-Bendure, Beverly Hunter-Fisher and Evelyn Doran; and two brothers, Bruce and Roy Eugene Eddington; brother-in-law, Howard Cline; and great-grandson, Drew Carson Holmlund.
Visitations will be held at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home in Helena on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, from noon to 5 p.m. and a private graveside memorial service will be held at the Sunset Gardens Cemetery in Anaconda on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Heart Association and American Diabetes Association would be appreciated.
