Edward William Nilson, 89

December 24, 1930-December 1, 2020
Edward William Nilson passed away Tuesday, December 1, 2020. He was born December 24, 1930 in Iron Mountain, Michigan to Anders Wilhelm and Nancy Louise (Bloomquist) Nilson. He married Anita Louise Williams on March 20, 1960 at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, Butte, MT.
Ed graduated Butte High School then served 4 years in the Air Force as an aircraft crew chief in Korea during the Korean War. He went into the National Guard for a total military service of 22 ½ years. Ed was an enlisted mustang before completing Officer Candidate School and finally retiring at the rank of Captain. Ed was a member of the American Legion, VFW and DAV.
He attended Northern MT College in Havre graduating with a degree in English and a minor in Industrial Arts. After teaching English for a year at Anaconda Senior High School, he took a one-year leave of absence to complete a Master’s Degree in English at the University of Montana. He also completed a second Master’s Degree in Traffic Safety. Ed began and ended teaching high school English, but spent most of his career teaching Driver Education, a program he introduced to the Anaconda school district. Ed also taught Driver Education for 12 years for the U.S. Forest Service Job Corps. He retired from teaching at Anaconda HS in 1989.
Ed was a founding member of the Anaconda and Montana State Search and Rescue Associations. Ed and Anita were both active in Search and Rescue, taught first aid for the Red Cross, and became Certified Emergency Medical Technicians. He served First Lutheran Church as President of the congregation and also as chair of the property committee. Ed and Anita were both active in the Order of Runeberg Lodge in Butte where he was a member for 76 years. He served as President of the local lodge, Western District of the U.S., and the International lodge. Ed was a member of the Anaconda Elks lodge for over 50 years. Always enjoying the shooting sports, Ed was an avid trap shooter and served many years as President of the Anaconda Trap Club. Each Fall, Ed enjoyed hunting with his family.
Ed is survived by: sister-in-law, Nancy (Roy) Nilson, brother-in-law, Ralph Williams, sons: Bruce (Barbara Mehring) Nilson and Lee (Colleen Harwood) Nilson, daughter, Kimberly (Jason) McClafferty and grandchildren: Andrew Nilson, Dr. Ashley Nilson, Breaynah Nilson, Kaidron McClafferty, Konor McClafferty, Logan Nilson, Aili McClafferty, and Audrey McClafferty. Also surviving are his nieces and nephews: Julie, Mark, and Eric Nilson; Tonya (Nilson) Kamensky; Cheryl, Sandra (Kennedy), and Mike Williams. He is preceded in death by his wife, Anita (Williams) Nilson parents, Anders Wilhelm and Nancy Louise Nilson, step-mother Mary Nilson, brothers, Roy Nilson and Duane Nilson, sisters-in-law, Lorraine Williams, Shirley Williams.
Because of current restrictions, a private family service will take place at 11 A.M. on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, The service will also be available by Youtube Live at: (https://youtu.be/98dOGnz0ea8)
Memorial donations may be made to St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, Butte, MT, or to Anaconda Search and Rescue. Express condolences at www.wayrynen-richards.com.
