Edward William Nilson, 89

December 24, 1930-December 1, 2020

Edward William Nilson passed away Tuesday, December 1, 2020. He was born December 24, 1930 in Iron Mountain, Michigan to Anders Wilhelm and Nancy Louise (Bloomquist) Nilson. He married Anita Louise Williams on March 20, 1960 at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, Butte, MT.

Ed graduated Butte High School then served 4 years in the Air Force as an aircraft crew chief in Korea during the Korean War. He went into the National Guard for a total military service of 22 ½ years. Ed was an enlisted mustang before completing Officer Candidate School and finally retiring at the rank of Captain. Ed was a member of the American Legion, VFW and DAV.

He attended Northern MT College in Havre graduating with a degree in English and a minor in Industrial Arts. After teaching English for a year at Anaconda Senior High School, he took a one-year leave of absence to complete a Master’s Degree in English at the University of Montana. He also completed a second Master’s Degree in Traffic Safety. Ed began and ended teaching high school English, but spent most of his career teaching Driver Education, a program he introduced to the Anaconda school district. Ed also taught Driver Education for 12 years for the U.S. Forest Service Job Corps. He retired from teaching at Anaconda HS in 1989.