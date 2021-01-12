Edward Michael Foley, 83

July 6, 1937-Jan. 9, 2021
Ed passed away peacefully on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in Anaconda, at the Lenore Hospice home, after a brief illness. He was born in Helena, Montana, on July 6, 1937, to Edward J. Foley and Mary Ruth Sullivan Foley. Ed was the oldest of six siblings.
He attended Immaculate Conception and St. Patrick's Grade Schools and graduated from Boys' Central High School in 1955.
After high school, he became a member of the Irish Christian Brothers from 1955 to 1958. He left the Christian Brothers order to attend Seattle University and graduated in 1960, with a degree in English. He also received a Master's degree in Education from Montana State University in 1973. He began teaching at Hot Springs High School in 1961 and then began teaching at Butte High School in 1962, retiring in 1994, after 32 years of teaching.
Ed married Mary Theresa Lee at St. Mary's church on Jan. 13, 1962. From this marriage, they were blessed with three wonderful children, Ed, Teri, and Dan. After the passing of his wife, Mary, in 1998, Ed met Joan Lynch and they shared the journey of life together for 20 plus years.
Ed was a long-distance runner, and competed in road races throughout his life. He ran and walked daily. He was an avid reader, loved to hike, and was intensely interested in politics and a proud, liberal Democrat!
During his teaching years, his summers were spent as a seasonal employee in Glacier National Park. There, he enjoyed time in this beautiful place with his family and other relatives. He loved Fish Creek campground, and taking his nightly swim in Lake McDonald.
He took deep pride in his Irish heritage. His grandfather was “Mickey the Bird” Sullivan. He had an association with Notre Dame, his grandmother babysat for Knute Rockne, and his father also attended Notre Dame Grade School. Ed was also a member of Ancient Order of Hibernians.
He had a deep religious faith, which led him to be a lector at St. Patrick's and at Holy Spirit Parish, as well as volunteering for the Butte Emergency Food Bank and at St. James Hospital.
Ed is survived by Joan Lynch; his children, Teri and (Ed) Fisher, Ed and (Tracey) Foley, Dan Foley (Karen); along with grandchildren, whom he greatly adored, Cody and Caleb Kenison, Jalee and Keaton Foley, Ryan, Sean and Kevin Foley; great-grandchildren, Imogen, Nola, Clara, Clayton, and Colt. He also is survived by his sisters, Margie Larson, Eleanor Hauck, Diane Maloney; and brother, John Foley.
He is reunited with his parents, Ed and Ruth Foley; his sister, Lorraine Foley; and his wife, Mary, in Heaven.
We would like to thank the doctors and nurses at St. James Hospital, as well as the Hospice in Anaconda for the excellent care that was given to Ed.
Private services will be held and a celebration of life at a later date.
Memorials can be made to the Butte Emergency Food bank, Lenore's Hospice Home at 118 East 7th Street in Anaconda, Glacier National Park Conservancy, P.O. Box 2749 or 402 9th Street West in Columbia Falls, MT 59912
Rest in peace dad! We Love you!
Ed will be laid to rest at Holy Cross Cemetery with his wife, Mary, during a private committal service. A Celebration of his Life will be held this summer and will be announced when arrangements are complete.
Please visit www.buttefuneralhome.com to offer a condolence or share a memory of Ed. Axelson Funeral and Cremation Services has been privileged to care for Ed and his family.
