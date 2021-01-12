Edward Michael Foley, 83

During his teaching years, his summers were spent as a seasonal employee in Glacier National Park. There, he enjoyed time in this beautiful place with his family and other relatives. He loved Fish Creek campground, and taking his nightly swim in Lake McDonald.

He took deep pride in his Irish heritage. His grandfather was “Mickey the Bird” Sullivan. He had an association with Notre Dame, his grandmother babysat for Knute Rockne, and his father also attended Notre Dame Grade School. Ed was also a member of Ancient Order of Hibernians.

He had a deep religious faith, which led him to be a lector at St. Patrick's and at Holy Spirit Parish, as well as volunteering for the Butte Emergency Food Bank and at St. James Hospital.

Ed is survived by Joan Lynch; his children, Teri and (Ed) Fisher, Ed and (Tracey) Foley, Dan Foley (Karen); along with grandchildren, whom he greatly adored, Cody and Caleb Kenison, Jalee and Keaton Foley, Ryan, Sean and Kevin Foley; great-grandchildren, Imogen, Nola, Clara, Clayton, and Colt. He also is survived by his sisters, Margie Larson, Eleanor Hauck, Diane Maloney; and brother, John Foley.

He is reunited with his parents, Ed and Ruth Foley; his sister, Lorraine Foley; and his wife, Mary, in Heaven.