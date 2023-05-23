Edward Merle Wrzesinski

October 27, 1945 - May 4, 2023

Edward Merle Wrzesinski was born on October 27, 1945, to Casimer and Blanche (Spearin) Wrzesinski and raised on the Wrzesinski family homestead in the Snowy Mountains of Montana. He passed on to the next great adventure on May 4, 2023.

Ed is survived by his wife, Debra; daughters, Tess (Mario) and Beth; sisters, Cora and Donna; sister-in-law, Judy; nieces and nephews, Ellen (Denny), Karen, Larry (Cherri), John, David, Joy (Dennis), Pete (Becky), Hayes, Lexi (Taylor), Fawn, Joe, Jenny, Jamie (Shana), Jeff, Davin; and many great nieces and nephews and their children.

Ed was predeceased by his parents; his sister, Joyce; and his brothers Joe, Don and Dave.

A Celebration of Life will be held on June 17th at 1pm at the Blue Anchor Cafe in Twin Bridges. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Twin Bridges Historical Association, PO Box 227, Twin Bridges, MT 59754 or CASA of Gallatin County (gallatincountycasagal.org).

