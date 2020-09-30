April 15, 1938-Sept. 20, 2020

Edward Louis Sokolich, 82, passed away peacefully, September 20, 2020. Edward was born April 15, 1938, in Whitehall, Montana, to Edward Francis and Jessica Barbara (Leach) Sokolich. He was one of three children.

Edward spent his first years of life living in Chinook with his family. He was very involved with the Catholic faith and served as an Altar Boy in his Parish. Edward’s family moved to Anaconda, where he attended high school. Edward was very musically inclined. He could play almost any musical instrument. His favorites were the saxophone and the harmonica. He was 1st chair for saxophone in high school and played the harmonica every weekend during “jam sessions.” Edward graduated with the Anaconda Class of 1956 and in 1958, he attended the National School of Heavy Equipment Operation in Weiser, Idaho and received a certification in Heavy Equipment Operations.

Shortly after high school he met his first wife Josephine Wandler. The couple were married in 1960 and they had one child, Robert “Bob” Sokolich. Edward was drafted to the Navy on Nov. 29, 1961. He was stationed on the USS Paricutin for a little over a year. Edward was supposed to get his leave from the military and was held back the day before due to the Cuban Missile Crisis. Edward and Josephine divorced in 1966.