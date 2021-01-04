Jan. 13, 1954-Dec. 29, 2020
Former Butte resident, Edward J. Peck, 66, died Dec. 29, 2020, in Tempe, Arizona. Ed was born Jan. 13, 1954, in Butte, Montana, to Edward “Babe” and Helen Peck. He attended Butte's Catholic schools and graduated from Butte High.
Ed married the love of his life July 22, 1972, Linda Lundwall, and had three beautiful children. Ed was an avid lover of fast street rods and attending car shows. He owned several businesses, was an excellent carpenter, leather craftsman, and mechanic. He moved to Bouse, Arizona, in 2005, where he enjoyed the beautiful year-round weather.
Ed is survived by daughters, Jennifer Michuad and Brandy Peck; son, Shawn Peck; grandchildren, Karisha, Chenoa, Mariah, Alexis, Samuel and Madison; and great-grandsons, Xavier, Lucas, Ashton, Calvin and River; as well as brothers, Frank and Pat; and sisters, Martha and Myrtle. He was preceded in death by his father, Edward “Babe” Peck; his mother, Helen Peck; wife, Linda; sisters, Pam Burright and Nadine Chapman; brother, Joe Evans; and brother-in-law, Hank Chapman.
Funeral services will be held in March to accommodate COVID-19 restrictions.
