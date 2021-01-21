Edward "Ed" Patrick Moriarity, 79

He was particularly privileged to share the courtroom with his sister, Mary Kay Downey, and his son-in-law, Shandor Badaruddin. He spent the last 20 years of his career as the senior partner of Moriarity & Badaruddin, where he continued his work representing individuals in need of an unwavering advocate.

Ed was an avid outdoorsman who loved to fish, hunt, and explore the beauty of both Montana and Wyoming. He cherished the many days he spent fishing with his brothers and close friends (particularly Lamont Miller and Terry Mackey) on the rivers of Wyoming. He served on the Wyoming Fish and Game Commission and the Spence and Moriarity Wildlife Management Area outside of Dubois, Wyoming, is one of his lasting legacies. He also loved a good soak in any hot springs and owned and operated “Hellie's Tepee Pool and Spa” in Thermopolis, Wyoming, with his brothers.

Ed and Ann separated in 1979 but maintained a remarkable friendship throughout their lives, they were best friends and confidantes to the end. In 1991, Ed married Katie Rentfro and added her two children, Melissa and Zane, to his brood. He remained devoted to Katie even after her death in 2017.