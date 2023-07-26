Edward "Ed" Barry

November 28, 1936 - July 20, 2023

SUN CITY WEST, AZ - Edward "Ed" Barry, devoted and loving husband and father, passed away at the age of 86 in Sun City West, Arizona on July 20, 2023. Ed is survived by his son, Gene Barry; daughter, Janise Barry; daughter-in-law, Michelle Barry; and grandchildren: Samantha Moore, Michael Barry, and Bridget Barry. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Darlene Barry; sons: Marty and Mike Barry; parents: Richard and Alice Barry; brothers: Dick, Creighton, and Mike Barry; and sister, Elizabeth Hoy.

Ed was born in Butte, Montana on November 28, 1936, and raised on Massachusetts Street where he attended various Butte schools and later obtaining his General Education Diploma from Butte High School. He spent his teenage years working at various jobs including a grocery store and as a ranch hand near the 5 mile on the flats attending to horses and other animals. He later served with the Montana Army National Guard as a tank crew member.

He married Darlene Bird on March 15, 1957, and they raised their four children in various houses on Phillips Street. They enjoyed socializing with friends and family, bowling, skiing, sleigh riding, or skating in the winters; golfing and camping and fishing at the Big Hole River, Wise River, or Sealy Lake in the summers. They were members of St. Ann's Parish and later the Holy Spirit Parish.

Ed started working in the Berkeley Pit for the Anaconda Company in the late 1950's first as a machine oiler and then as an Operating Engineer where he operated various heavy equipment including shovels, haul trucks, drills, graders, bulldozers, and cranes. During the "strike years", he found work wherever he could. During a particularly long strike in the early 1960's, they packed up the family station wagon and briefly moved to Seattle. Following the Berkeley Pit's closure in 1982, he worked several more years for the Anaconda Company as an equipment operator on mine reclamation projects. He then worked several years during summers and falls for the Gilman Construction Company on various roadway construction projects. In 1988, Ed began working as an equipment operator for the Golden Sunlight Mine in Whitehall until his retirement in 2001.

Ed was someone who rarely sat still and always seemed to be working a project around the house or getting a load of firewood for the upcoming winter. He helped build several of the family's houses on Phillips Street and later Renz Drive. He led by example in working hard and treating people with dignity and respect. Ed was known for a dry sense of humor, offering to help anyone who needed a hand fixing or building something, and pride and love of his family - especially his grandchildren.

Following their retirements, Ed and Darlene moved to Sun City West, Arizona in 2001. During retirement, he stayed busy with home projects and taking his daily morning walks. Ed and Darlene were active in their retirement community and loved playing Yahtzee and Wii Bowling with their grandchildren when they came to Arizona for a visit.

Following his cremation, Ed's ashes will be interned alongside his wife, Darlene at the Camino del Sol Columbarium in Sun City West, AZ.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the giver's favorite charity.