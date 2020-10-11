Edward Davis Sr., 77

Edward Davis Sr., of Boise, Idaho, passed away on September 5, 2020, at the age of 77, after a short battle with cancer. He was a New York native, but called Butte, Montana, his true home.

Ed had a lifelong love and career with trains, and pursued a hobby of model railroading. He loved 1950s R&B and rock & roll music, vintage films and TV shows, and books about trains, ships, bridges, and classic cars.

Ed was quite the handyman, and restored several old houses throughout his life. He was an avid cyclist and was famous in his neighborhood for riding around with his terrier, Muneca, in her basket. He was never happier than with good food, conversations, and a pipe full of tobacco.

He was always willing to lend a hand, and would share anything he could spare with others. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. He is survived by younger sister, Marion Gruber; his children, Edward Jr., Donna, and Lisa; his wife, Carolina; and granddaughters, Arianna and Julia.