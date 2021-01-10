Edna Hover, 77

Dec. 11, 1943-Dec. 29, 2020

Edna Hover passed away at the end of December, bringing a close to a life filled with love. Edna was born in Montana and attended Powell County High School, in Deer Lodge, Montana.

After marrying Forest Hover, she lived in Virginia and several other states as the wife of an Army officer. Edna was a member of the Eastern Star and an adult advisor with her daughter, Tammie's chapter of the Rainbow Girls. Tammie and Edna shared a strong bond.

Edna followed her husband after he retired from the Army to Chandler, Arizona, where she attended Chandler Christian Church for many years. Her love for her grandchildren was always at the center of conversations with anyone who would listen. There was a deep sense of pride in the stories she would tell about them. Edna was a virtuous woman of faith who lived her life devoted to the path of Jesus Christ.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Forest; and daughter, Tammie; and survived by her son, Roy, in Mesa; brother, Sonny in Montana; grandchildren, Whitney, Eric, Ryan, Dylan and Christopher — along with great-grandchildren, Kevin, Karli, Ezekiel and Loakum.

May she find peace and healing in her final resting place.