Edmund Boyd Dunn, 87

May 15, 1933-Oct. 25, 2020

Edmund Boyd Dunn passed away peacefully at home on October 25, 2020. He was born on May 15, 1933, in Walkerville, Montana, the son of Frank and Thelma (Clayborn) Dunn.

Ed worked in the mines as a young lad. He enlisted in the Army on May 3, 1951, which took him to Korea to serve his country as a paratrooper with the 83rd Airborne. He received numerous medals during his service. Ed’s passion for horses lead him to participate in rodeo and becoming a high school rodeo coach.

Ed was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers; three sisters; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Rose and Orville Ruckdaschel. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Gloria; his four children, Sandy Dunn (Don), Mark Dunn (Jo), Cheryl Ostrom (Mark), Randy Dunn (Holly); and his sister, Leone Martinez; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Compassus of Butte, MT.