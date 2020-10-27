Earl Richard Sholey Jr., 84

April 3, 1936-Oct. 26, 2020

Earl Richard Sholey Jr. passed away Monday morning, October 26, 2020, at his home in Butte. He was born in Anaconda on Friday, April 3, 1936, to Earl and Joyce (Moses) Sholey. He attended schools in Anaconda and Butte and married his true love and best girl, Diane Wulf, on January 21, 1956. They were married 64 years and together raised six awesome children, Sherri, Earl, Tammy, John, Frank and Dee.

Earl worked in the Butte mines for five years before beginning his painting career. He was an apprentice in Dillon with Wes Hunt, then worked for Oliver Nystrom, and later partnered with his good friend, Mike Haggerty. He had his own painting business and painted for the Legion Oasis for 25 years before retiring. Earl served as the president of the Painters Union, Local 720 from 1960 to 1963.