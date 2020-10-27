Earl Richard Sholey Jr., 84

April 3, 1936-Oct. 26, 2020
Earl Richard Sholey Jr. passed away Monday morning, October 26, 2020, at his home in Butte. He was born in Anaconda on Friday, April 3, 1936, to Earl and Joyce (Moses) Sholey. He attended schools in Anaconda and Butte and married his true love and best girl, Diane Wulf, on January 21, 1956. They were married 64 years and together raised six awesome children, Sherri, Earl, Tammy, John, Frank and Dee.
Earl worked in the Butte mines for five years before beginning his painting career. He was an apprentice in Dillon with Wes Hunt, then worked for Oliver Nystrom, and later partnered with his good friend, Mike Haggerty. He had his own painting business and painted for the Legion Oasis for 25 years before retiring. Earl served as the president of the Painters Union, Local 720 from 1960 to 1963.
The joy of Earl’s life was his wife, children, grandchildren and family. He loved Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners, his annual Easter egg hunt and the 39+ years living in Whitehall. He enjoyed many Father’s Day and birthday barbecues and horseshoe tournaments. He loved the family annual camping trips to Copper Creek and Moose Lake, riding many four-wheeler trails with his sons and brother-in-law, John Wulf. Earl was passionate and loved volunteering at the World Museum of Mining, and enjoyed talking with the visitors. He also volunteered at St. James Healthcare.
Earl is survived by his wife, Diane Sholey of Butte; his children, Sherri and Brian Dankers of Denver, Colorado, Earl B. and Lisa Sholey of Butte, Tammy and Russ Larson of Butte, John and Lori Sholey of Butte, Frank and Charlene Sholey of Helena and Diane “Dee” Shell of Denver. Also surviving are 16 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brothers and sisters, Carol, Bert, Joyce and Jack.
Visitation will be conducted this (Wednesday) evening after 5 o’clock in Wayrynen-Richards Funeral Home. Cremation will follow. Memorial services will be conducted Friday afternoon at 1 o’clock in Wayrynen-Richard Funeral Home and entombment will follow in Mountain View Cemetery. Memorials in memory of Mr. Sholey may be made to the World Museum of Mining or St. James Healthcare Auxiliary Scholarship Program. Please remember to adhere to the CDC guidelines with regard to the COVID-19 pandemic. Express condolences at www.wayrynen-richards.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.