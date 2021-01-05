Earl Richard Kinsfather, 66

Sept. 9, 1954-Jan. 1, 2021

Earl Richard Kinsfather passed away Jan. 1, 2021, in Butte. He was born in Butte on Sept. 9, 1954, to Earl Russell and Ruby Ruth (Milligan) Kinsfather. He received his education at the Greeley School and graduated from Butte High School.

On Oct. 27, 1981, he married Judy Kay Lickingteller in Butte. Earl worked apartment maintenance at several Butte buildings. He was a member of LDMA (Lost Dutchman Mining Association), GPAA (Gold Prospectors Association of America), Lost Dutchman and Gela Prospect. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and prospecting.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Ruby Kinsfather.

He is survived by his loving wife, Judy Kay Kinsfather; and his sister and brother-in-law, Rudy and Terry Curts.

Memorial services will be conducted at a later date. Internment will be in Mountain View Cemetery.