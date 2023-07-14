Duane Darrel Vandekop

June 7, 1949 - July 9, 2023

ANACONDA - Duane Darrel Vandekop, 74, of Anaconda, Montana passed away on Sunday, July 9, 2023. Duane was born in the town of Rock Rapids, Iowa on June 7, 1949. He was the youngest child of six born to Pete and Marie Vandekop. After Duane graduated high school in Denver Colorado in 1967, he worked at a factory.

In 1968, Duane met Francie Galle in Denver while she was there attending college. Duane and Francie got married in Denver on April 3, 1970. Then they moved to Anaconda, Francie's hometown, where they lived in Lost Creek for 53 years. Duane and Francie went on to have two children, Jeannie, and Jeff (Moose).

After moving to Anaconda, Duane worked at Anaconda Service for several years before becoming a Smelter man, before working for the local tram. After the smelter closed, he worked for ITEX during the remediation. He worked numerous jobs before retiring including Montana Muffler, Bruce's Quick Lube, Rocky Mountain RV, Al's RV, among many others. Duane owned his own exhaust and brake business for a short period of time. Duane's last jobs were delivering tires for Lisac's Tire and shuttling cars with John Hekkel.

Duane enjoyed many various hobbies and past times. Before moving to Anaconda, Duane and his brother Ron were avid snowmobilers, a sport he and Francie continued passing down to their children and grandchildren. Duane enjoyed camping, fishing, four-wheeling, and enjoying a few drinks around the campfire with friends and family. He especially enjoyed fishing trips to Idaho with the Galle clan. Duane was also and avid hunter for many years with many others including Kurt Moreland, Gene Klanecky, Stan Glovan, and boys. Later, Duane enjoyed hunting with the Galle's, his son, and grandson.

Duane enjoyed old cars and talking cars with all the other car guys at car shows. His pride and joy was his daughter Jeannie's 1966 Dodge Coronet 500. He also volunteered at the Lost Creek Raceway making many lifelong friends.

Duane was preceded in death by his daughter, Jeannie; his parents: Pete and Marie; brothers: Steve, Gene, David, and Ron; sister-in-law and husband: Nancy and Fred Wagner, and father-in-law and mother-in-law: Hugo Galle Jr. and Francine Galle-Hummel.

He is survived by his wife, Francie; son and daughter-in -law, Jeff (Moose) and Jennifer; his grandchildren: Sara, John, Leah; his sister, Jan Wilderman of Denver; brother-in-law, Hugo Galle III (Charlotte), numerous nieces and nephews, and lifelong friends: Marty and the late Bob Sestrich, their children, and his godchildren: Ashlyn, Bailey, and Cara.

A Celebration of Duane's life will be held on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at the Longfellow Finnegan Riddle Funeral Home Chapel, at 12 P.M. A one-hour viewing and visitation will take place prior to the celebration of life beginning at 11 A.M. A reception will follow at the Club Modern, 801 E. Park Ave., Anaconda, MT.

