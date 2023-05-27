Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Dr. William Thomas Redfern

February 3, 1928 - April 25, 2023

Dr. William Thomas "Tom" Redfern, beloved husband, father and surgeon, passed away on April 25, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada surrounded by his family. He was 95.

Tom was born on February 3, 1928 at Nine Mile, near Butte, Montana. He was the youngest of seven boys born to George and Leoma Redfern. Tom grew up on the family dairy farm at Nine Mile. His youth was filled with the hard work of farm life, and the rambunctious fun of living with six brothers. He drove the milk delivery truck from the age of 12 after his brothers left Butte during the war.

He attended Butte Central Catholic High School and played on the football team. Tom's upbringing instilled in him a strong work ethic, and he was motivated to excel in his education and become a doctor. He attended Carroll College in Helena, Montana, He sang in the choir, competitively boxed, and played football as a receiver/defensive back, earning induction into the Carroll College Football Hall of Fame. After his third year at Carroll, he was accepted to Marquette Medical School in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He went on to complete a residency in general surgery at Marquette, interrupted by two years of service in the Navy.

While in medical school, Tom met his wife, Margaret Alice Wieber, at a local hospital where she worked as a lab technician. In 1954, Tom and Marge were married in Milwaukee, and together they raised a family of three girls and four boys.

In 1961, the family moved to Roswell, New Mexico, where Tom began his practice of general surgery. The years in Roswell were cherished for the many close, lifelong friends he made there. In 1968, the family moved again to southern Nevada. Tom joined the Henderson Clinic and Rose de Lima Hospital, filling the need for another general surgeon. He served the Henderson community for 27 years, retiring in 1995. He was known for his excellence in vascular, burn, thoracic, and general surgery. He was highly respected by his patients and was considered one of the best in his field. Thousands of patients benefited from his skills, including one MGM tiger!

Tom was known for his dry sense of humor and he liked to play practical jokes on his colleagues. He was a devoted father and he encouraged all his children to become competitive swimmers, believing it would teach them to be disciplined and work hard. He loved spending time with his family and took them on many wonderful ski trips. Tom maintained his ties to Montana through hunting trips with his six brothers and summer vacations with their families. In retirement, he took up golf and enjoyed traveling with his wife Shirley between his homes in Blanchard, Idaho and San Carlos, Mexico.

Tom is survived by his seven children: Mary, Fred, Dan, Rob, Patty, Terry, and Chrissy, as well as eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his spouse, Shirley Redfern, and stepson, Jaymi Crook. He was preceded in death by his parents and six brothers: Jim, Phil, Ralph, Ray, Fran, and Clay.

A funeral mass will be held at Saint Peter the Apostle Catholic Church on June 3, followed by a reception at the Reflection Bay Cove Restaurant at Lake Las Vegas. If you wish to attend the reception, please RSVP to Fred Redfern at Redfern.Fred @Gmail by May 25. Tom will be laid to rest at Holy Cross Cemetery in Butte, Montana, next to his brothers. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Dementia Society of America.

Tom will be deeply missed, and his legacy will live on through the countless lives he touched.