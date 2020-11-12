Dr. Ronald I. Williams, 83

June 16, 1937-Nov. 10, 2020

On Tuesday, Nov. 10, Dr. Ronald I. Williams passed away in Butte, Montana, a victim of Alzheimer's and COVID complications. Ron was a long-time St. Cloud resident before returning to his home town four years ago.

He was born in Butte on June 16, 1937, the son of Ron H. and Frances (Spear) Williams. He attended Boys' Central High School, Carroll College, Arizona State University, and the University of Northern Colorado before moving to St. Cloud. While in St. Cloud, he was employed at the St. Cloud VA Medical Center, taught at St. Cloud State University, and worked with the courts system in Central Minnesota.

Ron was married to the former Jackie Emmons. The couple celebrated their 62nd anniversary this year. She survives him, along with their daughters, Julie (Mario) Catalino of Victoria; Colleen (Bill) O'Leary of Butte; Dr. Rae Ann (Mike Beck) Williams of Rosevile; and Christie Fries of Sauk Rapids. His grandchildren are Jordan (Aaron) Overstreet, Tyler (Emily White) Fries, Adam (Minh) Fine, Ali Wolke, Taylor Wolke, Erin Wolke, Liz (Nick) Beierman, Rachel (Joe) Salz, and Sarah Beck; two great-grandsons, Easton and Everett Overstreet; his sister, Ann (Jim) Seidensticker; and nephew, Scot. He was predeceased by his parents; in-laws, Madelyn and Robert Emmons; and son-in-law, Dale Fries.

A private family Mass will be held in St. Ann's Church in Butte. A celebration of life will be held for family and friends when conditions are safe for a gathering. The family asks that any memorials for Ron be directed to the Food Bank of their choice.