Dr. Ronald I. (Butch) Williams, 83

June 16, 1937-Nov. 10, 2020
Dr. Ronald I. (Butch) Williams was called home on Nov. 10. Butch was born in Butte on June 16, 1937, the son of Ron H. and Frances (Spear) Williams. He was an only child until he was 12, when his sister, Ann Fran arrived. Forever after, he was the proud big brother. The family lived in McQueen, surrounded by a multitude of Spear, Starcevich, and Govednik cousins. He attended Holy Savior School and graduated from Boys' Central in 1955. While at Central, he participated in football and baseball. He was a member of the 1952 Maroons State Champ football team and the 1954 State Champion American Legion Baseball team. Both teams were recognized by the Butte Sports Hall of Fame. He graduated from Carroll College, where he participated in football and baseball. Additionally, he played with the McQueen AC team in the Copper League.
Butch graduated from Carroll in 1959 and soon after married Jackie Emmons, a Central classmate. He moved to Stevensville to teach and coach. After three years, he was awarded a scholarship to Arizona State University to pursue a degree in Counseling Psychology. When this was completed he returned to Helena, where he worked with Montana Vocational Rehabilitation. His was the philosophy that he learned growing up in Butte: a job provides an individual with a healthy sense of self-worth and gives the individual a contributing place in society. One of the accomplishments he was most proud of was his part in obtaining funding to initiate the Butte Sheltered Workshop.
He was again afforded an opportunity to return to school, and headed for the University of Northern Colorado to complete his doctoral studies. When he was leaving Helena, a relative asked him, "What are you going to be when you grow up?" And Butch responded, "I hope I never have to." And he didn't!
Following his graduation, Butch was offered an opportunity to do clinical work with returning Vietnam vets at the St. Cloud, Minnesota, VA. His athletic injuries had precluded any chance of his entering the military, so he looked at this as an opportunity to be of service. He assured his family (that by now included four daughters) that they would return to Montana in a year. However, life got in the way. He became dedicated to the veterans and their causes. It was over 40 years before he returned to Montana. Unfortunately, Alzheimer's, which plagued him in his last years, prevented his full enjoyment of his return.
Butch was a devoted and involved dad and grandpa, and his family was his pride and joy. He coached their teams, hunted, biked, and fished with them. He rarely missed a game or performance. He felt he was an expert gymnastics scorer, and he was involved in a myriad of their adventures. He always said he was the luckiest guy in the world to have four girls to spoil him. Butch was an outdoors person. Golf or gardening, hunting, fishing or skiing — he was always willing to brave the elements. Butch had a huge smile and a wonderful sense of humor (usually appropriate) and he was a valued friend. He is sorely missed by The Shack Crew, with whom he spent over 40 years discovering the Boundary Waters Canoe Area.
He loved to travel, and in his "semi-retirement" he and Jackie spent many winters centered in Spain, from which Butch sought to travel and experience as much as he could about the world he had read about. He lived a full life!
Butch is predeceased by his parents; his in-laws, Robert and Madelyn Emmons; his nephew, Jimmy Seidensticker; and his son-in-law, Dale Fries.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Jackie; his sister, Ann Fran (Jim) Seidensticker; nephew, Scot; his daughters, Julie (Mario) Catalino, Colleen (Bill) O'Leary, Rae Ann (Mike Beck) Williams, and Christie Fries; his granddaughters, Jordan (Aaron) Overstreet, Ali Wolke, Taylor Wolke, Erin Wolke, Liz (Nick) Beierman, Rachel (Joe) Salz, and Sarah Beck; his grandsons, Tyler (Emily White) Fries and Adam (Minh) Fine; his great-grandsons, Easton and Everett Overstreet.
The family wants to extend their heartful thanks and appreciation to the Copper Ridge Rehabilitation community for the care and love extended to Butch. The family will have a private Mass at St. Ann's Church on Saturday, and they hope to have a celebration of life in the summer when it is safe for family and friends to attend. They request that any memorials for Butch be directed to the Butte Sheltered Workshop or a Food Shelf of their choice.
