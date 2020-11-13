Dr. Ronald I. (Butch) Williams, 83

He was again afforded an opportunity to return to school, and headed for the University of Northern Colorado to complete his doctoral studies. When he was leaving Helena, a relative asked him, "What are you going to be when you grow up?" And Butch responded, "I hope I never have to." And he didn't!

Following his graduation, Butch was offered an opportunity to do clinical work with returning Vietnam vets at the St. Cloud, Minnesota, VA. His athletic injuries had precluded any chance of his entering the military, so he looked at this as an opportunity to be of service. He assured his family (that by now included four daughters) that they would return to Montana in a year. However, life got in the way. He became dedicated to the veterans and their causes. It was over 40 years before he returned to Montana. Unfortunately, Alzheimer's, which plagued him in his last years, prevented his full enjoyment of his return.