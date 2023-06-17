Dr. Ernest J. Sorini (Ernie)

November 2, 1948 - June 5, 2023

Dr. Ernest J. Sorini (Ernie) passed away on June 5, 2023, following a courageous year-and-a-half fight against cancer and its related complications. He was born on November 2, 1948, in Butte, Montana, to Ernest and Martha Sorini.

Ernie enriched the lives of all who knew him because of his compassion, integrity, quick wit, fun-loving nature, love of family, philanthropy, and genuine concern for others. He leaves an indelible mark on the healthcare landscape and community.

Ernie's life was marked by a thirst for knowledge. He graduated from Butte High School in 1966 and then earned a bachelor's degree in philosophy and theology from Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Driven to make a difference in the field of medicine, Ernie enrolled in the Medical College of Wisconsin, initially studying neurosurgery. In 1974, he graduated with a medical degree in emergency medicine and was armed with the expertise and compassion that would define his professional legacy. In addition to his medical degree, he earned an MBA from the University of Michigan. He also obtained a JD from the University of Honolulu School of Law. Throughout his career, Ernie held numerous teaching and administrative positions.

Ernie was a practicing ER physician for over 48 years. In 1990, Ernie's multifaceted education, talent, and entrepreneurial spirit led him to found ER-One, a visionary physician-staffing company committed to raising ER healthcare standards. At ER-One, Ernie introduced the first 30-minute guarantee that revolutionized timely and effective care in emergency rooms.

Among his numerous talents, Ernie delighted family and friends with his accordion-playing skills, which brought joy to many occasions. His vibrant singing voice and love for karaoke made him a hit at various gatherings. Additionally, Ernie had a passion for automobiles, enthusiastically acquiring and driving them. He was also an avid reader and studied multiple languages.

Ernie married the love of his life, Kelly Bonek, in 1991 at the Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island where they met.

He is also survived by his beloved children: Christopher, Alexander (fiance Annie), Katherine, Peter, Andrew; Adam and Jonathan (Katy), and their children: Maverick, Clementine, and twins: Sunny and Rose; his sister, Linda (Glen) Granger and their children: Peter and KayDee; and his sister-in-law, Stephanie Sorini and her children: Giavanna, Marietta, and Isabella.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Peter; and sister, Mary.

His wide circle of family and friends were most important to Ernie, and many have fond memories of him in Traverse City, Cavanaugh Lake in Chelsea, and his home in Ann Arbor.

To celebrate Ernie's remarkable life, a gathering will be held on June 25 from 12:00 p.m. noon to 3:00 p.m. at Knight's Steakhouse, 2324 Dexter Ave., Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Anyone wishing to make a donation in Ernie's memory, please consider a charity of your choice or one that supports causes benefiting women and children.