Douglas Lee Dodge

Douglas Lee Dodge passed away Monday, July, 10, 2023, in Butte. He was born in Pueblo, CO to John "Jack" Dodge and Rheta Valacheck. He received his education at the Monroe School and Butte High School. Douglas worked as a project manager for Town Pump.

On September 26, 1986, he married Judy Bailey. He enjoyed hunting, bowling (he bowled his first 300 on April 15, 2002), and attending Nascar Races with his wife.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents: Bert and Bertha Snyder; father, John "Jack" Dodge and father-in-law, John Bailey.

He is survived by his wife, Judy Dodge; mother, Rheta Valachek; children: Natasha (Jeremy) Hayes, Jeremy Dodge and Bridget Dodge. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Olivia, Destiny and Addysan Hayes; siblings: Bert (Dana) Dodge, Jack Dodge, Gary (Cindy) Dodge, Dave Dodge and Mike (Debbie) Dodge. He is also survived by his mother-in-law, Arlene Bailey; brother-in-law and sister-in-law: Johnna and Kent Hysell numerous nieces, nephews and lifelong friend, Bill Ferko.

Friends may call Monday, July 17th after 10:00 a.m. at the Chapel of Duggan Dolan Mortuary. Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel.