Dorothy ‘Polly’ Clark LaDue Todd, 92

May 3, 1928-Oct. 25, 2020

Dorothy “Polly” Clark LaDue passed away on Oct. 25, 2020, at the Tobacco Roots Mountains Care Center in Sheridan, Montana. She was born in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 3, 1928.

When she was two months old, she was adopted by Charles and Dorothy Clark LaDue and was brought up as an only child. She arrived in Sheridan by train in July 1928. Her first home was at Sunnyside, which is up Wisconsin Creek. When Dorothy was a preschooler, her father commented that her “long, coal-black braids were as black as a “polliwog.” Dorothy was nicknamed “Polly” for the rest of her life.

She went to grade schools in Sheridan and Louisville. When she came back to Sheridan she was behind in school. She had to repeat first grade but she didn’t mind because she would get to play with the dollhouse another year. She graduated from the eighth grade at Sheridan. She attended Sheridan High School for her freshman and sophomore years. Her junior and senior years were spent at Shattuck-St. Mary’s School, an all-girl boarding school at that time. St. Mary’s is an Episcopal affiliated school in Faribault, Minnesota and is still in existence today. Polly was the president of the equestrian team.