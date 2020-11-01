Dorothy ‘Polly’ Clark LaDue Todd, 92

May 3, 1928-Oct. 25, 2020
Dorothy “Polly” Clark LaDue passed away on Oct. 25, 2020, at the Tobacco Roots Mountains Care Center in Sheridan, Montana. She was born in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 3, 1928.
When she was two months old, she was adopted by Charles and Dorothy Clark LaDue and was brought up as an only child. She arrived in Sheridan by train in July 1928. Her first home was at Sunnyside, which is up Wisconsin Creek. When Dorothy was a preschooler, her father commented that her “long, coal-black braids were as black as a “polliwog.” Dorothy was nicknamed “Polly” for the rest of her life.
She went to grade schools in Sheridan and Louisville. When she came back to Sheridan she was behind in school. She had to repeat first grade but she didn’t mind because she would get to play with the dollhouse another year. She graduated from the eighth grade at Sheridan. She attended Sheridan High School for her freshman and sophomore years. Her junior and senior years were spent at Shattuck-St. Mary’s School, an all-girl boarding school at that time. St. Mary’s is an Episcopal affiliated school in Faribault, Minnesota and is still in existence today. Polly was the president of the equestrian team.
The Brown Ranch was Polly’s second home. At eleven years old, Polly was an accomplished horsewoman. She showed three- and five-gaited horses in competitions in Ogden, Utah; Great Falls; and Missoula, Montana. Her favorite horse was Lula-Belle.
Polly’s father and his brothers formed and incorporated the LaDue Sheep Company. The sheep company had two to three bands of sheep, 1,500 in a band at that time. She talked about lambing season, shearing, sheepherders and taking the sheep to the summer range. The sheep were trailed 50 miles to the Ruby Reserve and the Black Butte areas.
Polly said she “wasn’t very good with arithmetic,” yet she was the treasurer for the Order of Rainbow for Girls, Christ Episcopal Church, Rebekahs and Oddfellows, American Legion Auxiliary Post 89, and Duncan District Club for many years. Polly went through the state offices of American Legion Auxiliary, starting as the chaplain on up to the state president. Polly went to many national conventions around the nation during her terms. Polly was also the horticulture superintendent at the Madison County Fair for over 20 years
Polly married Richard (Dick) L. Todd on Nov. 23, 1947, in Christ Episcopal Church. Dick and Polly had six children in eight years. Polly said “I was never very good with subtraction and division but I sure could add and multiply.” She is survived by sons and daughters from Sheridan. They are Ty Todd, Terry (Julie) Todd, Neil (Joanne) Todd, Julie Todd Malesich McAlear, Tammy Todd and Nat (Melony) Todd from New Orleans, Louisiana; and sister-in-law, Zoe Todd from Ennis, Montana; and 23 grandchildren; and 27 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Dorothy LaDue; husband, Richard (Dick) Todd; grandsons, Brooks Todd, Ryan Todd; and granddaughter, Sarah Todd.
A special thank you from the Todd family goes to Dr. Biehl and the entire staff at Tobacco Roots Mountains Care Center.
A celebration of life will take place tentatively in May 2021. It will depend on the weather and COVID-19. Memorials can be made to the Christ Episcopal Church window restoration fund or Tobacco Roots Mountains Care Center or a charity of your choice.
