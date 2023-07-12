Dorothy Jean (Jeanne) Buis Knievel

Jeanne Knievel passed away on the morning of July 9th. Her last week on earth she was surrounded by her family and friends. A wave of love washed over her as we took our turns saying goodbye, laughing, sharing stories, and shedding tears.

Dorothy was born in San Pedro, CA. She was a Navy brat that bounced around from Southern California to Puyallup to Boston to Virginia Beach to Hawaii and to the Bay Area. She always talked about the wonder of going through the Panama Canal as a kid.

She met Robert (Bob) Edward Knievel Sr. when she was 16. She was working in a cafe in downtown Oakland and he was driving bus for the Gray Line. He would regularly visit that cafe with his buddies. To the end, she had that girlish smile and a twinkle in her eye. It was easy to see what caught his eye all those years ago. Bob and Jeanne spent 46 years together.

Mrs. Knievel had sass, style, and a great sense of humor. She was selfless in her devotion to her family and unwavering in her faith. She carried herself with class and dignity through the toughest of times. She was the family historian with her meticulously crafted albums.

Bob and Jeanne instilled in their family the importance of hard work, laughter, and love. Their home was full of warmth and there was always room for one more at the dinner table.

Jeanne was a keeper as they say. Our loss is heaven's gain. The family takes comfort in the fact that she is reunited with her loved ones that preceded her in death, and her many beloved pets.

She is survived by her daughters: Kristy Lawrence and Robin (John) Dick; daughters-in-law: Linda Knievel, Rusty Knievel, and son-in-law, Bill Slaughter; grandchildren: Kelly (Paige) Knievel, Tracey (Mitch) McLeod, Alicia (Matt) Vincent, Tan (Sean) McCartin, Curtis (Nyomi) Knievel, Jennifer (John) Smitham, Kash Lawrence, Jesse (Christie) Slaughter, Dustin Knievel, Kelly Dick, Ryan (Kelsey) Dick, Julia (Paul) Stock; 37 great-grandchildren; 12 great-great-grandchildren; her nephews: Don (Adella) Knievel and Kurt Knievel.

Jeanne was preceded in death by her husband, Bob; mother, Alice Buis; parents: Roy and Clara Buis; in-laws: Emma and IJ Knievel; sister, Pat Guerra; brothers-in-law: Don Knievel and Frank Guerra; sister-in-law, Naomi Knievel; daughter, Renee Knievel Slaughter; sons: Bob and Nick Knievel; and grandsons: Nick, Robbie, and Jeff Knievel; niece, Sandy Knievel.

She will be remembered at a graveside service on Friday, July 14, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at Mountain View Cemetery, 3910 Harrison Ave., Butte, MT.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her honor to the Chelsea Bailey Animal Shelter or The Butte Food Bank.

