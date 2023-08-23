Dorothy Elizabeth Friez

July 5, 1933 - August 15, 2023

ANACONDA - Dorothy Friez, 90, passed away on August 15, 2023 in her hometown of Anaconda surrounded by family.

Dorothy was the eldest daughter of Catheryn (Sincheck) and Charles Smollack, born on July 5, 1933. She attended local schools, graduated from Anaconda High School, and went on to work at Daly Bank as a teller, JCPenny as a clerk, and Anaconda High School as a janitor.

In 1958, Dorothy married the love of her life, Ben Friez whom she had two children with – Benny and Chuck. She enjoyed baking, cooking, gardening, and camping with her husband at the Big Hole. She proudly hosted many Thanksgiving dinners for the entire Smollack family and spent many weekends with her sister Donna in Whitehall while their husbands went fishing. In recent years, she looked forward to Thursdays when she was able to play bingo at the American Legion.

She was a member of the Daughters of Isabella, The Croatian Fraternity and enjoyed volunteering at the Holy Family Church.

Dorothy is preceded in death by her son, Benny; husband, Ben; mother and father, Charles and Catheryn Smollack; brother, Don Smollack; sister, Charlotte Converse; brother-in-laws, Martin Friez, George Friez and Bill Herbolich; sister-in-laws, Eva Bierle, Cookie Friez, Katie Friez, and Katheran Hartman.

Dorothy is survived by her son, Chuck; daughter-in-law, Konnie; granddaughter, Shanina (Sean Devitt); sister, Donna Herbolich; brother-in-law, Bill Converse; sister-in-law, Mary Morley; numerous nieces and nephews as well as Jase McKay and Kylar Gochanour who refer to her as Dodo.

A Funeral Mass will be held to celebrate the lives of both Dorothy and her husband Ben (who died during Covid) on August 26 at 10:30am at the Holy Family Catholic Church, 217 Pennsylvania St. Anaconda, MT. A one-hour visitation will take place prior to Mass beginning at 9:30 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church. Immediately following Mass, Dorothy will be laid to rest next to her husband and son at Mount Olive Cemetery, W. 5th St., Anaconda, MT. A luncheon will follow at the Huntahausen Center of Holy Family Church.

Please visit the longfellowfinneganriddle.com to offer the family a condolence or to share a memory of Dorothy.

Longfellow Finnegan Riddle Funeral Home and Cremation Services has been privileged to care for Dorothy and her family.