Dorothy Ann Labrie, 94

September 1, 1928 – April 15, 2023

BUTTE - Dorothy Ann "Ann" Labrie passed away peacefully at home in Butte, Montana on April 15, 2023, surrounded by family. She was 94.

She was born in Washington, Iowa on September 1, 1928, to Rudy and Florence Tanner. Known as Annie, she loved her early years of growing up in Iowa with her three siblings. She attended William Woods Woman's college in Fulton, Missouri where she earned her teaching certificate. She taught school in Keosauqua, Iowa for a year and then boarded a train with a friend to teach for a year in Whitehall, Montana. She met her future husband Bob, on a blind date and they married in August 1950, eight months later. They moved to Butte where they raised their family with a short stint in Boulder Colorado where Bob went back to school for a year.

In her early years, Ann was a substitute teacher, a clothing retailer and was active in many Butte organizations. She was a Junior League member, a long-time member of PEO, a board member of Girl Scouts and participated in various church activities for many years.

Ann was an avid bridge player and a regular member of multiple bridge groups. She loved traveling and visited over 20 countries with Bob and enjoyed many cruises with friends. In her later years, she had her social clubs – birthday girls, liver club, red hats and card clubs.

Ann was an extraordinary mother, grandmother, sister and a dear friend to many.

Faith, family, friends, were her cornerstones. She truly loved life and lived it with joy. She had a way of putting a smile on your face with her wonderful sense of humor, fun personality and always positive attitude.

She is survived by her daughter, Jane (Paul) Fuglevand and her four grandchildren: Ben and Annie Fuglevand, Sarah Costello and Emily Hicks; her sister, Jane Lambertson; brother-in-law, Jack Labrie; sisters-in-law: Joan Dedman and Charlene Tanner, and numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her two brothers: Tom and Jack Tanner; her four children: Michael, William, Barbie and Jeanie Labrie Carmody, by her husband, Bob Labrie and her nephew, Irl Lambertson.

Funeral Mass with be on Friday, April 21st at noon with visitation at 11:00 at Holy Spirit, Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery.

Memorials can be sent to the Holy Spirit Parish Special Needs Program, 4201 Continental Drive, the Butte Rescue Mission, or the Butte Food Bank.