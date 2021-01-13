Dorleen Elfrieda Oppliger Probasco, 98

Dorleen was forever curious and while living in Butte, loved accompanying Peggy to many leisure and business functions, her favorite being a trip with all her daughters to the Big Island in Hawaii.

Dorleen was a long-time member in Zion Lutheran Church in Ashton, Idaho and attended Gold Hill Lutheran Church when she lived in Butte. She was adored by the congregation. Peggy often remarked with delight that everyone liked Mom best. Wherever she was, Dorleen was active in quilting, book clubs, women's Bible studies, prayer shawl groups and knitting, and cooking for others.

Dorleen suffered from lifelong heart problems and had her first pacemaker implanted when she was 49. At the time of her death, Dorleen was using her seventh pacemaker. Given that, her life could not have been as blessed and full without the care of many, many health care professionals and the family is very grateful.

In September 2018, after two heart surgeries in February of that year, it became apparent that Dorleen was suffering from Post-Operative Cognitive Dysfunction and because she required more care than Peggy could offer, Dorleen and the family determined she would be best cared for in the home of her oldest daughter, Ann, who is a retired nurse, and her husband, Bob Stivers. Ann and Bob provided Dorleen exceptional, loving care for more than two years.