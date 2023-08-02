Doris "Fay" Taylor

October 23, 1920 - July 28, 2023

BUTTE - Doris Fay Taylor passed away Friday, July 28, 2023 at her home in Butte with her daughter, Robin at her side. She was born Saturday, October 23, 1920 in Medicine Lake, Montana to William and Irene Buchholz. Fay grew up there and graduated from Polson High School. She went on to get her degree in music education from the University of Montana in Missoula.

Fay's teaching career brought her to Butte High School, where she taught singing and directed the school's choral program. There she met fellow teacher Robert Thompson Taylor, and the two were married in Polson on June 3, 1958.

While she stayed home to raise her daughter, Robin and son, William, she also gave vocal and violin lessons privately and conducted choirs at several Butte churches. Once the children entered grade school, she became the travelling string music teacher for the Butte School System, teaching thousands of students to play violin, viola, cello and stringed bass. Before she retired in the 1980s, she returned to Butte High School to lead the school's orchestra program.

Fay and Robert were some of the earliest members of the Butte Symphony and played in that group until the 1990s.

Fay was a longtime and active member of Gold Hill Lutheran Church, where she directed the choir for many years. She also helped serve countless funeral luncheons and was active with the quilters at Gold Hill.

She loved animals and gardening and was fairly self-sufficient even at the age of 98. Robin and her husband, Dave moved in with Fay after she broke her hip in 1999, so she was able to stay in her own home, even at nearly 103 years old.

Fay is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Taylor; her son, William Taylor and her son-in-law, Dave Jordan. She is survived by her daughter, Robin Jordan and many, many dear friends.

Fay's family would like to thank everyone at Senior Solutions Hospice for their wonderful care in her final days.

Cremation has taken place. Memorial services will be conducted Tuesday, August 8th at 11:00 a.m. in Gold Hill Lutheran Church and interment of ashes will be in Mount Moriah Cemetery. A reception will follow in Gold Hill Fellowship Hall. Memorials may be made to Gold Hill Lutheran Church or to the donor's charity of choice. Express condolences at www.wayrynen-richards.com.