Doreen "Sis" Williams Matteson

January 7, 1936 - August 18, 2023

BUTTE - Doreen "Sis" Williams Matteson, age 87, passed away peacefully on August 18, 2023 at her home in Butte, surrounded by her loving family. Doreen was born January 7, 1936 in Butte to Robert and Doris (Drew) Williams. She was the second oldest of five children, two brothers and two sisters.

Childhood memories included riding the bus (for a nickel) to the Columbia Gardens and eating popcorn for ten cents. Doreen has been a life long Butte resident. At the age of 14 she worked at the Columbia Gardens as well as the stockyards. After graduating from high school, Doreen worked at the Community Hospital in the dietary kitchen. It was during this time that she met Howard and five months later on February 25, 1955, they married. Together they raised three sons, three daughters and her sister Sandy. Doreen later worked as a cook at the Vegas Club, the Finlen, 4-B's and Fred and Millies Cafe. She also managed the Stockyard's Cafe for 6 years. Doreen's homemade soups and pies were favorite treats for customers for many years.

In 1983 Doreen opened her own restaurant called Doreen's Family Restaurant in uptown Butte. She opened the restaurant at six in the morning and closed at six-thirty at night, six days a week, Monday through Saturday. She said theses were some of the happiest times of her life. Doreen retired in August of 2001. After retirement she enjoyed ceramics, going garage saleing, and watching rodeos with Howard. She also was a long-time member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles, serving as Treasurer. She was chosen Eagle Mother of the Year in 1996.

Doreen is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Howard; daughter, Wanda Jean Olson; brothers: Bobby and Donny; son-in-law, Joe Ruckdaschel and daughter-in-law, Lola.

She is survived by sons, Howard Roy, Ray (Fran), Rob (Lucretia); daughters: Rhonda Joan Ruckdaschel, Debbie Matteson; sisters: Sandy (Lester) Thiessen, Lily Pansch and son-in-law, Alan Olson.

Doreen is also survived by grandchildren: JW, Leta, Jeremy, Lacee, Logan, Tori, Doris, Kenny, Matt, Erika, Kristen, Krystal, Paul, Chantal, Rob, Tina and Shaquille. She is also survived by 29 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Doreen will be deeply missed by her family, niece, Becky and special friends: Kathy and Dorothy. Cremation has taken place. Services will be held at the Unity Church, 300 S. Montana Street on Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 12:00 PM. A private family burial will be held later. Memorials may be made to the donor's choice.

The family would like to thank the nurses at Continental Care and Summer, Mollie and Nicole at Enhabit Hospice.