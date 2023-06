Donna Surman

August 8, 1939 - November 17, 2022

PHOENIX, AZ - Donna Surman passed away on November 17, 2022 in Elko, Neveda. Donna was born in Bismarck, North Dakota and moved to Montana met her loved one and started a family.

She survived by her children: Mary Surman, Tami Ruckdaschel, Brenda Ackerman and son-in-law, Ken Ackerman, Lisa Hierholzer and son-in-law, Erin Hierholzer, Kim Surman and son-in-law, Jody Hierholzer, and her son, Thomas Surman; her 10 grandchildren, and her 15 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Surman; her daughter, Jackqueline Surman.

Her Services will be held July 3rd in Helena, Montana at the Resurrection Cemetery.