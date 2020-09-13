× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Butte's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Feb. 24, 1927–Aug. 30, 2020

Donna Mae Fanning Bryggman, 93, passed away Sunday morning, August 30, 2020, in Fairfield, California.

Donna was born on February 24, 1927, in Butte, Montana, to Mary and Ward Fanning. She graduated from Girls’ Central High School in 1944 and earned a degree in journalism from the University of Montana in 1948. Donna was a proud Grizzly and a member of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority and of Sigma Delta Chi, the national journalism fraternity. She enjoyed many life-long friendships that began during her days at UM.

Following graduation, she moved to San Francisco, where she worked for J. Walter Thompson Advertising and met Roy Bryggman, a student at the College of Physicians and Surgeons School of Dentistry. The couple wed on New Year’s Eve 1953, moving in 1955, to Salinas, California, where Roy practiced dentistry for 30 years. They raised four children in Salinas and were married for 61 years, until Roy’s passing in 2015.