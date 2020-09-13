Feb. 24, 1927–Aug. 30, 2020
Donna Mae Fanning Bryggman, 93, passed away Sunday morning, August 30, 2020, in Fairfield, California.
Donna was born on February 24, 1927, in Butte, Montana, to Mary and Ward Fanning. She graduated from Girls’ Central High School in 1944 and earned a degree in journalism from the University of Montana in 1948. Donna was a proud Grizzly and a member of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority and of Sigma Delta Chi, the national journalism fraternity. She enjoyed many life-long friendships that began during her days at UM.
Following graduation, she moved to San Francisco, where she worked for J. Walter Thompson Advertising and met Roy Bryggman, a student at the College of Physicians and Surgeons School of Dentistry. The couple wed on New Year’s Eve 1953, moving in 1955, to Salinas, California, where Roy practiced dentistry for 30 years. They raised four children in Salinas and were married for 61 years, until Roy’s passing in 2015.
Donna was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Spreckels and of numerous civic and social groups. She actively followed and supported the activities of her children and grandchildren. Donna enjoyed golfing, playing bridge, skiing, painting, travelling, restoring and dealing in antiques, and making the annual trip to her parents’ cabin on the Big Hole River, in Dewey, MT. She was the two-time women’s club champion at Corral de Tierra Country Club. Donna loved life, laughed often, and cared about people.
Donna is survived by her daughter, Jan Chard (Mike) of Custer, South Dakota; sons, Mark (Diana) of Fairfield, California, Terry of Gresham, Oregon, and Tim (Anne) of Helena, MT; 11 grandchildren; brother, Ward Fanning of Mesa, Arizona; sister-in-law, Marion Scheffler of Concord, California; and many nieces and nephews.
Her ashes will be interred at Garden of Memories in Salinas. A private memorial is being planned.
The family appreciates contributions to a hospice or charity of your choice.
Cremation and arrangements entrusted to the direction and care of Twin Chapels Mortuary, Vallejo 707-552-6696. www.TwinChapelsMortuary.com.
