Donna Mae (Darragh) Kelly, 83

Nov. 12, 1937-Nov. 17, 2020

Donna Kelly, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away at age 83. Donna was born on Nov. 12, 1937, in Butte, MT, to Frank “Hanks” and Mae Darragh. She attended St. Lawrence Grade School and Girls' Central High School, graduating with the class of 1955. She then went on to work at the Montana Hardware. On June 17, 1967, she married Dan Kelly and for the next 53 years they remained constant companions. Together they raised two children, Cheryl and Jim. Donna stayed at home to raise her children before becoming employed with Butte School District Number 1. She spent many years working with Butte's Special Education students. Donna retired in 2003.