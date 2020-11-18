Donna Mae (Darragh) Kelly, 83

Nov. 12, 1937-Nov. 17, 2020
Donna Kelly, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away at age 83. Donna was born on Nov. 12, 1937, in Butte, MT, to Frank “Hanks” and Mae Darragh. She attended St. Lawrence Grade School and Girls' Central High School, graduating with the class of 1955. She then went on to work at the Montana Hardware. On June 17, 1967, she married Dan Kelly and for the next 53 years they remained constant companions. Together they raised two children, Cheryl and Jim. Donna stayed at home to raise her children before becoming employed with Butte School District Number 1. She spent many years working with Butte's Special Education students. Donna retired in 2003.
Donna had a passion for bingo. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She had an infectious smile, and a kind compassionate spirit.
Donna was preceded in death by her mother and father; in-laws, Mickey and Millie Kelly; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Bill and Mary Carol Hogart; and niece, Pam Hogart. She is survived by her husband, Dan; her daughter, Cheryl (Brian) Fitzpatrick, of Butte, MT; son, Jim, of Dallas, Texas; grandchildren, Bryan, Darragh and Kody Fitzpatrick of Butte, MT; great-grandchildren, Lakelynn and Maylee Fitzpatrick of Butte, MT, Leyton and Zaidyn Jenkin and Ilya Clark of Butte, MT. Donna is also survived by a niece, nephews and cousins.
Relatives and friends may call from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., Saturday, in St. Patrick's Church. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Rite of Committal will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery. Please follow all COVID-19 guidelines.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.