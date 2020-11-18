 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Donna Mae (Darragh) Kelly, 83
0 comments

Donna Mae (Darragh) Kelly, 83

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Donna Kelly

Nov. 12, 1937-Nov. 17, 2020

Donna Kelly, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away at age 83. Donna was born on Nov. 12, 1937, in Butte, MT, to Frank “Hanks” and Mae Darragh. She attended St. Lawrence Grade School and Girls' Central High School, graduating with the class of 1955. She then went on to work at the Montana Hardware. On June 17, 1967, she married Dan Kelly and for the next 53 years they remained constant companions. Together they raised two children, Cheryl and Jim. Donna stayed at home to raise her children before becoming employed with Butte School District Number 1. She spent many years working with Butte's Special Education students. Donna retired in 2003.

Donna had a passion for bingo. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She had an infectious smile, and a kind compassionate spirit.

Donna was preceded in death by her mother and father; in-laws, Mickey and Millie Kelly; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Bill and Mary Carol Hogart; and niece, Pam Hogart. She is survived by her husband, Dan; her daughter, Cheryl (Brian) Fitzpatrick, of Butte, MT; son, Jim, of Dallas, Texas; grandchildren, Bryan, Darragh and Kody Fitzpatrick of Butte, MT; great-grandchildren, Lakelynn and Maylee Fitzpatrick of Butte, MT, Leyton and Zaidyn Jenkin and Ilya Clark of Butte, MT. Donna is also survived by a niece, nephews and cousins.

Relatives and friends may call from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., Saturday, in St. Patrick's Church. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Rite of Committal will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery. Please follow all COVID-19 guidelines.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News