May 1, 1935-Jan.20, 2021
Donna Leary, 85, of Missoula, has gone to be with the Lord after peacefully passing away of natural causes in her sleep at her home on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. She was born on May 1, 1935 in Butte, Montana to Theodore and Angela Crossman. As a young girl she attended Emerson Grade School, later graduated from Butte High School in 1953 and then attended the U of M in Missoula. In the following years she worked for the AT&T telephone company in Butte, Los Angeles and Missoula. Additionally, she worked for the Herald newspaper in Moses Lake, Washington. While attending the U of M she met and later married the love of her life, Donald Leary, in Butte on Sept. 11, 1960. Their son, Mike, was born in 1963. Donna enjoyed sewing and reupholstering furniture. High points in her life included traveling with her family to Ireland, Hawaii, and Las Vegas. She also toured California after she pinned her son's golden Naval Flight Officer's wings on his uniform. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald (Missoula).
She is survived by her son, Mike Leary (Rae) of Missoula; brother, John Crossman (Maureen) of Butte; and sister, Delores Gordon (Texas); grandkids, John Stob (Missoula), Jackie Stob (Richmond, Virginia) and Jessica Brant (Mike) of Missoula; and great grandkids Skylar and Robert Brant. A small graveside service will be held at Sunset Memorial Cemetery on Tuesday, Jan. 26, at 2 p.m. A celebration of life will be held later in the year.
Safely Home I am home in heaven, dear ones; Oh so happy and so bright! There is perfect joy and beauty In this everlasting light. And he came himself to meet me In that way so hard to tread; And with Jesus' arm to lean on, Could I have one doubt or dread? — Anonymous
